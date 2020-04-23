The power of picture books: A chat with Richa Jha and Priya Kuriyan; watch video

While children’s books are beginning to get some well-deserved attention, illustrators still get the short end of the stick. In this video conversation, Richa Jha, author and publisher, Pickle Yolk Books and Priya Kuriyan talk to Express Parenting about the power of picture books for children and their parents.

Sometimes, illustrators are not even given credit for their work, rues Jha, which is unfortunate as it’s the images that draw children to a book. Kuriyan emphasises the importance of developing visual literacy and how so much of our conversation consists of non-verbal cues. Parents must move beyond their need for a child to pick up new words and developing vocabulary, she says. “There’s a bit of hierarchy there in a parent’s head,” Kuriyan remarks.

Explaining the power of images and cognitive learning, Jha comments, “When you leave a small child alone with a book, he or she tends to flip through the illustrations and create a parallel story.”

Watch the video to hear them talk about how children’s books are a repository of fun, colour and rich emotion for kids as well as parents. Also be introduced to Ammachi’s Glasses, Kuriyan’s wordless picture book, among others including Jha’s Macher Jhol.

