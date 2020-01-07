Check out the upcoming children’s books of 2020, from Indian authors

Upcoming children’s books of 2020 (Image designed by Rajan Sharma) Upcoming children’s books of 2020 (Image designed by Rajan Sharma)

From folk tales to stories about lesser known heroes, there is an abundance of content for children to read this year. Take a look at some of the upcoming children’s books of 2020.

The Constitution of India for Children by Subhadra Sen Gupta (Ag 8+)

In this book, the author captures the momentous occasions in Indian history that led to the making of the Constitution of India. Published by Puffin

Timeless Tales from Marwar by Vijaydan Detha (Translated by Vishes Kothari) (Age 10+)

This book is a handpicked collection of folk tales from Detha’s magnum opus Batan ri Phulwari, meaning a garden of tales. Published by Puffin

Journey to the Forbidden City by Deepa Agarwal (Age 10+)

Based in 19th century Tibet, the book revolves around Indian explorer Nain Singh Rawat, who trekked across the country to discover the exact location of Lhasa and the source of Tsangpo or Brahmaputra. Published by Puffin

I Hate My Curly Hair by Divya Anand (Age 6+)

A curly-haired girl does everything to straighten her hair. But one day, a bully comes along and changes everything. Published by Puffin

The Gopi Diaries: Coming Home by Sudha Murty (Age 10+)

This is a series of three books about a dog named Gopi and his adventures. Published by Harper Collins

Read| How to introduce your child to reading and storytelling

Stories of Courage and Valour: From India and the World (Age 9+)

This book introduces the reader to little known heroes of real life, from the ancient to the middle ages. Published by Harper Collins

Mini’s Questions by Nandini Nayar (Age 5+)

Mini is too curious and has a lot of questions to ask. She keeps her family busy with her why, where, when and who. Her family eventually realises the importance of these questions. Published by Harper Collins

The Song at the Heart of the River by Ishani Naidu (Age 7+)

Through this book, the reader interacts with children who make paper-boats and animals who make their homes along the bank of the river. The story is woven with classical themes of Ayurveda and Vedanta. Published by Harper Collins

How to be an Otter by Nisarg Prakash (Age 5+)

An otter passes on wisdom to a group of otter pups as young readers get to know more about these wonderful river creatures. Published by Pratham

Ammachi’s Incredible Investigation by Vinayak Varma and Rajiv Eipe (Age 5+)

Detectives Ammachi and Sooraj look for clues and set traps to catch the thief who stole all the unniappams. Published by Pratham

When I Grow Up by Priyadarshini Gogoi (Age 5+)

Papori wants to become an engineer when she grows up. She discovers the kinds of things engineers can do. Published by Pratham

Mangalyaan: A Journey to Mars by Nikhil Gulati (Age 6+)

This graphic narrative depicts the journey of Mangalyaan, India’s first space orbiter to Mars. Published by Pratham

The Laddoo Code by Saksham Arora (Age 5+)

This book revolves around two friends who devise a plan to keep their lunch safe from the rest of the class. Published by Pratham

The Piano: Story of a Friendship by Nandita Basu (Age 7+)

The book revolves around a little girl who finds a friend in a piano until circumstances separate them. Published by Duckbill

Hey Diddle Diddle by Anushka Ravishankar Hey Diddle Diddle by Anushka Ravishankar

Hey Diddle Diddle by Anushka Ravishankar (Age 4+)

A horse may be able to jump over the moon. Can a cow do it? Published by Duckbill

A Quiet Girl by Paro Anand (Age 8+)

A girl named Pooja smiles but never speaks. She has, however, found a friend in a foal named Takbak. But she finds out that Takbak will soon be sold. Published by Duckbill

10 Indian Champions Trying to Save the Planet by Bijal Vacchharajani and Radha Rangarajan (Age 10+)

This book talks about the Indian environmentalists, conservationists and hobbyists, and their contributions towards making the world a better place to live in. Published by Duckbill

Fear and I by Anushi Mehta. Fear and I by Anushi Mehta.

Fear and I by Anushi Mehta (Age 5+)

In this book, the reader is drawn into a mind that is afraid, only to turn the notion of fear upside down. Published by Pickle Yolk Books

My Upside Down World: written by Ken Spillman (Age 6+)

Big brothers are mean and spell trouble. And Big Brothers are not to be trusted, especially if they turn your world upside down. Or is it downside up? Published by Pickle Yolk Books

Aai and I by Mamta Nainy, illustrated by Sanket Petkar (Age 5+)

Young Aadya waits eagerly for her mother’s return. When Aai finally comes home, her little girl is shocked to see her mother’s hair is all gone. Published by Pickle Yolk Books

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd