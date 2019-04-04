Triggering innovation in the classroom with digital solutions

By Amit Kapoor

Digital technology has been changing the way we interact, learn and communicate and catapulted the trajectory of human evolution. Every aspect of human life has benefitted from it; education and learning are no exceptions!

All through our school lives, we have been a part of traditional classrooms powered by textbooks, notebooks, black and white board, question papers, etc. While the system did well to impart knowledge in students, it often reached its limit when it came to triggering creativity and spirit of innovation. This is because the system itself did not innovate much.

Over the last decade and a half, schools have come of age in accepting digital solutions to become part of classroom infrastructure and learning solutions. Imagine a touchscreen display board that teachers can now use in place of a traditional black and white board, hyperlinking every word and picture to the trusted sources in the digital library of the school or age appropriate resources on the internet. With this, the teacher can quickly pull reference material during a classroom discussion and make it more engaging as well as interactive.

It gets even better as students too can connect their learning tablets to high-speed campus Wi-Fi to view the latest assignments, peer scores and lectures from the best teachers all over the world. They can access new lessons in a simulated, gamified way, which keeps their interest alive and encourages competition within the classroom.

It doesn’t end here; these solutions could also be backed by an artificial intelligence (AI) powered learning engine to provide a customised/self-paced learning for each student. As a result, it understands and improves the way students receive, comprehend data and retain the knowledge. AI powered apps are device independent and allow teachers and parents to track the learning journey of the ward throughout the session and introduce relevant interventions to make the process better.

To take the creative quest a step further, digital infrastructure can facilitate simulated project-based learning, hackathons, and other online contests and allow students to test their skills and develop a competitive spirit, not only at the school but even at an international level.

Emphasis on technology helps to affirm and advance relationships between educators and students, reinvent the approach to learning and collaboration. Our schools are the first incubators of exploration and invention and need to be on a constant lookout for new avenues for knowledge delivery, assessment, and providing better experience to students. Digital technology serves this and consolidates the hope for a better future.

(The writer is Co-Founder and Director, Eupheus Learning.)