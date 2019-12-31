Top children’s books of 2019 by Indian publishers

Image designed by Gargi Singh Image designed by Gargi Singh

Check out the top children’s books of 2019 and introduce your child to the ones they have not read already. You can also gift them a book for New Year.

Tail Tale by Anushka Ravishankar (Age 6+)

This is about an absurd case of a confused cat who is looking for a new tail. The book is written in the verse form. Published by Tara Books

Peek-a-book series of four books by Kaori Takahashi (Age 3+)

This includes the titles Boo!, Who’s Hungry?, Birthday Surprise, and The Tree. These are interesting picture books for toddlers. Published by Tara Books

Puppets Unlimited with Everyday Material by Gita Wolf and Anushka Ravishankar (Age 9+)

Following the principles taught by traditional Indian puppeteers, each puppet in this book is made of simple everyday material. Published by Tara Books

Also Read| 10 parenting books of 2019 that answer your questions on raising kids today

Machher Jhol by Richa Jha (Age 5+)

Gopu’s father falls sick and the visually impaired child negotiates his way through the markets and traffic of the city to reach his grandma’s house and cook his father’s favourite fish curry. Published by Pickle Yolk Books

Giggi and Daddy by Richa Jha (Age 3+)

In this book, Giggi’s daddy spins a tale every day for his daughter. But does Giggi believes her father’s tall tales? Published by Pickle Yolk Books

The Middle by Richa Jha (Age 7+)

Another book by Jha, The Middle follows a girl’s journey from being an insatiable reader to becoming a contemplative writer. The book shows how she fights the demons of part-truths in her head through the process. Published by Pickle Yolk Books

Being Gandhi by Paro Anand (Age 11+)

This is a thought-provoking book that explores the idea of Gandhi and his teachings in today’s times through the experiences of a child. Published by Harper Collins

The Gopi Diaries: Coming Home by Sudha Murty (Age 10+)

This is a series of three books about a dog named Gopi and his adventures. Published by Harper Collins

Mini’s Questions by Nandini Nayar (Age 5+)

Mini is too curious and full of questions. She keeps her family busy with her why, where, when and who. Her family eventually realises the importance of these questions. Published by Harper Collins

The Story of Shivaji : The Warrior Prince by Nishith Mehta (Age 5+)

As the title suggests, the book retells the adventure stories of Shivaji, the Maratha King, while also focussing on his relationship with his mother Jijabai. Published by Goodearth

The Story of Buddha: The Enlightened One written by Tripti Nainwal (Age 5+)

The book narrates the journey of Buddha, from his childhood as young Siddhartha and the events and struggles that finally lead to his enlightenment. Published by Goodearth

The Story of Kalidas: The Gem Among Poets written by Nandini Sengupta (Age 5+)

Kalidas was a literary legend. This book introduces kids to Kalidas and talks about how a young cowherd ends up in the kingdom of Kashi where he rediscovers himself and becomes a great writer and poet. Published by Goodearth

The Story of Karna: The Great Giver written by Shumita Sharma Deveshwar (Age 5+)

This book is about a brave boy who overcomes odds to achieve his dream. But he remains generous and grateful for what he receives. Published by Goodearth

Anand by Rajiv Eipe (Age 3+)

Anand likes driving around and meeting new people. He also loves dancing, music and animals. Published by Pratham Books

Mission Cycle by Rohini Mohan (Age 5+)

This book is about Noorain who wants to learn cycling to win a race against her best friend Wasim. But her mission gets complicated when there is conflict in the city. Published by Pratham Books

Razia Learns to Swim by Divya Panicker (Age 5+)

Razia is terrified of water but she must learn to swim. This book follows her in the lagoon as she wiggles and floats. Published by Pratham Books

Letters to Ammi by Aftab Yusuf Shaikh (Age 7+)

This is an epistolary picture book where a young girl traces her mother’s journey in Delhi and writes letters to her along the way. Published by Karadi Tales

Sion’s Misfortune by Chen Jiafei (Age 7+)

A fortune-teller named Sion lives in an ancient Chinese kingdom with his son and horse. Misfortune hits him suddenly. Published by Karadi Tales

The Mountains of Mumbai by Labanya Ghosh (Age 4+)

The book follows Doma who comes all the way from Ladakh to meet her friend Veda in Mumbai. She loves the city but longs for the mountains of Ladakh. That’s when Veda solves her problem. Published by Karadi Tales

Darkless by Tanu Shree Singh (Age 5+)

The book tells the story of Ani whose life is full of darkness, now that he has also pulled away from his friends who used to be by his side. Published by Puffin

The Jungle Radio: Birdsongs of India by Devangana Dash (Age 5+)

From the woodpecker’s drums to the kingfisher’s blues, this book introduces kids to a jungle orchestra. Little Gul hears a lot of such sounds as she takes a walk. Published by Puffin

In My Heart by Nandana Dev Sen (Age 5+)

Little Mia believes she came out of her mother and father’s heart. She later learns about her biological mother and cannot wait to find her. Published by Puffin

Guthli Has Wings by Kanak Shashi (Age 6+)

A happy child likes to draw fairies, swing and cycle. One day, she is told to not wear her sister’s frock but her own boy’s clothes. Published by Tulika

Anya and Her Baby Brother by Jerry Pinto (Age 5+)

Anya has been pouting and shouting ever since the arrival of her baby brother who is a special child. Published by Tulika

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd