10 books for independent readers, from Grades 1 to 5

Reading is a great hobby to cultivate. (Source: Dreamstime) Reading is a great hobby to cultivate. (Source: Dreamstime)

Has your child started reading independently? Get them these books, recommended by an expert!

By Kirti Kaul

The Girl Who Drank the Moon by Kelly Barnhill

It’s a delightful story of a girl who was raised by a witch and later drinks the moon to save her town. Detailed well, with a perfect storyline, this book is ideal for kids from grade 3-5.

Judy Moody Series by Megan McDonald

It’s the story of an incredibly moody girl called Judy. She is a child who is not the smartest, and helps us relate to a kid like that all the time. The author has written it in a very simple and relatable way. This book is great for all grades, one to five.

La Mariposa by Francisco Jimenez

This is the story of a boy who went to a new school, but didn’t know anything about the new language there, or the lifestyle of the people. The book is written beautifully by Francisco Jimenez and is perfect for all the grades.

Peter Pan by J M Barrie

This book is a classic and an absolute must for your bookshelf. It is written by Scottish author J M Barrie and is a great book for children of this age. Everyone who has read it loves it forever.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L Frank Baum

Commonly known as ‘The Wizard of Oz’, this is another classic story, written by American author L Frank Baum. It’s a story about a girl who finds herself in a different place and about all her adventures in the new and magical place. This is another favourite, and can be read by all the children of those grades.

Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll

Whether children want to read the abridged version or not, this is yet another classic, humorous and amusing book for children. It’s sequel is the book Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Charlotte’s Web by E B White

This is the story of a girl called Charlotte and how she and a web saved a humble pig’s life. It is really a touching story, and most people who have read it love it. Written by British author E B White, it’s narrated perfectly.

Roald Dahl Books

Who can think of books for children and not think of Roald Dahl? From Matilda to Fantastic Mr Fox, from James and the Giant Peach to The Twits and from Charlie and the Chocolate factory to The BFG, The Witches, George’s Marvellous Medicine, besides Esio Trot and The Magic Finger, all the books are children’s favourites.

Enid Blyton books

Again, just like Roald Dahl, this author has put her mark upon the world through her stories of Malory Towers and St Clares, the Magic Wishing Chair, Famous Five, Secret Seven, Adventure series, the Magic Faraway Tree series, ‘O Clock Tales, Amelia Jane series, and a lot, lot more! She, again, is a children’s favourite, often termed the best children’s storyteller.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe: The Chronicles of Narnia by C S Lewis

The first book in the Chronicles of Narnia series, it’s a wonderful read. It’s one of those books that completely hook you into it and engulf the mind with magic.

(The writer is Research and Resources Facilitator at Shiv Nadar School, Noida.)