‘Toddlers reading e-books are less likely to interact with parents’

Parents may often rely on electronic books for their children, which, of course, are easy to carry and affordable.

Advertising

A new study, however, has concluded that toddlers who read from a screen are less likely to interact with parents as compared to those who read from a print book.

Published in the journal Pediatrics, the study evaluated parent-toddler duos reading for five minutes from electronic tablets, basic electronic devices and printed books. It was found that “parents and toddlers verbalised less with electronic books, and collaboration was lower.”

A while ago, a study also pointed out how children and parents, thanks to mobile devices and other gadgets, interact less with one another and end up spending more “alone-together time”.

“The print book is a really beautiful object in that each parent and child interacts differently over a print book. Parents know their children well and have to make it come alive for their child to create that magic,” Dr Tiffany Munzer, the study’s primary author, was quoted as saying. Check out these children’s books and read them with your kids. “Our goal with some of the kinds of findings in the study is not to make things harder for parents but to help them focus on activities that spark interactions with their children where they feel that back-and-forth is really easy,” she said.