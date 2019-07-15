How to connect with a new millennial: Here are 20 slang words to check out

By Ritika Jain

Advertising

Internet slang used enough times becomes everyday lingo. When you bounce in the hood, you gotta be with it. Get my drift? So, if it’s getting increasingly difficult to decipher what your tween or teen’s saying, here’s a crash course. (Give yourself 1 point for each answer you guessed right. Answers follow below.)

Fam | Bias | Extra | Basic | Lit | Bounce | Mood | Salty | Shade | Shook | Ship | Woke | Sick | Sus | Bae | Keep it 100 | Killing it | Tea | Fire | Snatched

Fam: Addressing a close friend or group of friends (short for family). Eg. “You’re fam, you get me.”

Advertising

Bias: Terms heard from K-pop fans. If a particular member of a band is your favourite, they’re your bias. Eg. “Jungkook is my bias.”

Extra: Over the top or excessive. Someone can be extra glam or extra organised. Eg. “She’s so extra, her shoes are alphabetically arranged by brand.”

Basic: Someone uncool or boring. Eg. “He’s basic. He just follows fashion trends blindly.”

Lit: Something outstanding, or intensely fun and exciting. Earlier, it just referred to intoxicated but now has a broader use. Eg. “This party is lit.”

Bounce: It simply means to go. Eg. “I’m bouncing to my friend’s.”

Mood: Twitter slang for strong emotion or craving. Eg. A picture where people are hiking can be captioned “big weekend mood.”

Salty: Someone agitated or upset. Can also mean aggressive or annoying. Eg. A hate post can sarcastically say “Stay salty.”

Shade: Throwing shade is to talk trash about an acquaintance. Eg. “No tea, no shade” means no disrespect meant.

Tea: Tea spilt or juicy gossip. Eg. “Hey girl, what’s the tea?”

Shook: Overwhelmingly impressed. Eg. “Bruno Mars got those girls shook.”

Ship: Can be used for some kind of affinity or short for relationship. Eg. When pairing a couple, you could ask “Ship or dip?” Dip refers to leaving.

Woke: Something having its moment or being socially aware. Eg. Earlier, we’d say she’s with it. Now, “She’s woke.”

Sick: It means something opposite, denoting something awesome. Eg. If you like someone’s art, you say “This is sick!” People also say they’re ‘gagging’ when they witness something spectacular.

Sus: Something suspect or suspicious. Eg. “Her sources are sus.”

Bae: Short for babe or abbreviation for ‘Before Anyone Else’ Eg. “Wassup, bae?”

Keeping it 100: Keeping it real or being true to yourself. Can also mean putting in your best effort. Eg. “Why do people get mad when you keep it 100?”

Killing it: Doing something really well. Eg. “That guy killed it at the pool table today.” People also use ‘slaying it’.

On fire: Unstoppable or enthusiastic. Eg. “He’s on fire, sure to get promoted.”

Advertising

Snatched: Someone looking great or attractive. Eg. “You look snatched!” Also, a great performance could snatch my wig (think animation).