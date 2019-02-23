These jokes will make your kids laugh out loud

Get your kids interested in puns and witticisms with these great jokes that they’re sure to share with friends and relatives.

What do you call a dinosaur that is sleeping?

A dino-snore!

What does one toilet say to another toilet?

You look a bit flushed.

Why did the teddy bear refuse dessert?

She was stuffed.

Why should you not cross a vampire and a snowman?

You’ll get frost bite!

What gets wetter the more it dries?

A towel.

What did the stamp say to the envelope?

We’ll go places!

What did one plate say to another?

Lunch is on me!

What would happen if your nose was 12 inches long?

It would be a foot!

How can you stop an astronaut’s baby from crying?

Just rocket!

Why was 6 afraid of 7?

Because 7, 8, 9

What is a witch’s favourite subject in school?

Spelling!

What did baby corn ask mama corn?

Where is pop corn?

What falls every winter but never gets hurt?

Snow!

What does a ghost call his true love?

His ghoul-friend.