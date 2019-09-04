Teacher’s Day 2019 speech for children: Tips to prepare

Teacher’s Day Speech: The bond with school teachers will always hold a special place in your child’s heart. And this is the perfect occasion for your child to express his or her emotions and thoughts about favourite teachers and thank them for their support and motivation. These tips will help your child prepare a good Teacher’s Day speech.

1. Structure

The speech should be structured well. It can begin with welcoming the teachers and wishing them on this special occasion, followed by the main speech and concluding comments.

2. Keep it personal

Students share a special bond with teachers that is deeply personal. Make sure this is reflected in the child’s Teacher’s Day speech. It can include anecdotes and also talk about what role the teacher genuinely plays in the student’s life.

3. Express gratitude but don’t exaggerate

Avoid flowery language; the child can appreciate the teacher and express gratitude without exaggerating. The purpose of the speech is to touch teachers’ hearts and not exhibit your prowess.

4. Add inspirational quotes

The speech can always begin or end with inspirational quotes but don’t overdo it.

5. Keep it short

Once the draft for the speech is ready, edit it to ensure the speech is not too lengthy or boring. Keep it concise and thought-provoking. Time your speech well to ensure it does not exceed the allotted duration.

6. Practice well

Now that the final speech is ready, get your child to practice it a number of times before the final day to check pronunciation, voice modulation, speed, and so on, to make sure your child feels confident enough to address the audience on Teacher’s Day.

