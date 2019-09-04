Teacher’s Day 2019: Share these quotes from children’s authors

Teacher’s Day Quotes For Children: Teacher’s Day is celebrated on September 5 every year to honour the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India. On this occasion, here are some wise and humorous quotes from children’s books and authors for parents and children to share and enjoy.

“You can get help from teachers, but you are going to have to learn a lot by yourself, sitting alone in a room.” – Dr Seuss

“It’s better to know how to learn than to know.” – Dr Seuss

“I know what you are known as . . . but to me, you will always be Tom Riddle. It is one of the irritating things about old teachers. I am afraid that they never quite forget their charges’ youthful beginnings.” – JK Rowling in Harry Potter

“I forgot Dumbledore trashed Hogwarts, refused to resign and ran off to the forest to make speeches to angry trolls.” – JK Rowling

“You’re braver than you believe and stronger and smarter than you think.” – AA Milne in Winnie the Pooh

“One day you will leave this school and go out into the world as young women. You should take with you eager minds, kind hearts and a will to help. You should take with you a good understanding of many things and a willingness to accept responsibility, and show yourselves as women to be loved and trusted. All these things you will be able to learn at Malory Towers – if you will.” – Enid Blyton in Malory Towers (Miss Grayling, Malory Towers’ headmistress)

“I opened a book and in I strode. Now nobody can find me.” – Julia Donaldson

“Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me.” – APJ Abdul Kalam

“Boys are trying enough to human patience, goodness knows, but girls are infinitely more so, especially to nervous gentleman with tyrannical tempers and no more talent for teaching than Dr. Blimber. Mr. Davis knew any quantity of Greek, Latin, algebra, and olgies of all sorts so he was called a fine teacher, and manners, morals, feelings, and examples were not considered of any particular importance.” – Louisa May Alcott in Little Women

“Don’t worry about the bits you can’t understand. Sit back and allow the words to wash around you, like music. – Roald Dahl in Matilda

“If I were a headmaster I would get rid of the history teacher and get a chocolate teacher instead.” – Roald Dahl in the History of Chocolate essay in the Roald Dahl Cookbook.

“I cannot go to school today” | Said little Peggy Ann McKay. “I have the measles and the mumps, | A gash, a rash and purple bumps. | My mouth is wet, my throat is dry. | I’m going blind in my right eye. | My tonsils are as big as rocks | …There’s a hole inside my ear. | …What? What’s that? What’s that you say? You say today is ………….. Saturday? | G’bye, I’m going out to play!” – Shel Silverstein

“Don’t limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time.” – Rabindranath Tagore

“Education is a once in a lifetime opportunity to open children’s hearts and minds to the unbelievable wonder of the universe.” – Sir Anthony Seldon

“I’ll be famous one day, but for now I’m stuck in middle school with a bunch of morons.” -Jeff Kinney in Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Greg Heffley)

“Thank goodness I was never sent to school. It would have rubbed off some of some of the originality.” – Beatrix Potter

