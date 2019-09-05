Teacher’s Day 2019: How Lord Ganesha can be your child’s mindful teacher

By Dr Paras

We have arrived in that time of year again where the most exquisitely enchanting, frenzied and energetic days of Ganesh Chathurti are being celebrated extensively, while children are also observing Teacher’s Day on September 5. If we talk about mindfulness, Ganesha can be considered the most unique teacher to benefit your children.

We worship the elephant-headed Ganesha, the most adorable God of Hindus as Vinayak (the leader) and Vignaharta (the destroyer of the obstacles). He is the seeker of “mindfulness”, “knowledge” and “wisdom”, and the epitome of preserving parental values with a massive devotion. Ganesha holds the promise of “deliverance during difficult times”. You can ask your child to observe the Ganesha idol and explain how it holds the secret to success.

Ganesha’s large head: Think out of the box

To be an effective leader, you need to think like one. Lord Ganesha’s large head symbolises several elements, such as an emphasis on gaining knowledge, wisdom, broadening one’s focus and creative thinking. All these elements are grounded in understanding the phenomenal power of thinking. Ask your child not to let any fears dissuade them from thinking big, which is an act of self-awareness.

Ganesha’s small eyes: Look beyond the external

Ganesha’s eyes symbolise the importance of consciousness, concentration and attentiveness. Explain to your child that concentration is a sharp weapon which can be used to battle any insurmountable problem. For success, one needs to concentrate on inner growth and self-discovery.

Ganesha’s broken tusk: Sacrifice is key to the pursuit of wisdom

You can recite the famous story of Lord Ganesha to your child to understand the importance of the broken tusk. In one version of mythology, Parashuram cut off one of Ganesha’s tusks because he didn’t allow him to enter the abode of Shiva, who was busy in meditation. The half tusk symbolises sticking to your beliefs, no matter what.

Ganesha’s large ears: Be an effective listener

Ears are one of the most prominent features of Lord Ganesha, which is way he is also known as ‘Surpakarna”. Make your child understand the importance of mindful listening which enables one to analyse a situation better without being judgemental.

The ‘prasad’ or offering: The power of giving and sharing

Make your child understand the fine art of giving and receiving which is a great manifestation of kindness and generosity that they should nurture within themselves.

(The writer is a life-leadership coach and founder of the corporate training firm Matrrix.)