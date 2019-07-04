Swami Vivekananda death anniversary 2019: Five books on the monk to pick for kids

On Swami Vivekananda’s death anniversary, here are some children’s books that parents can read with their kids to introduce them to the great visionary.

Swami Vivekananda by Anu Kumar

Published by Hachette India, this book introduces readers to the renowned and revered monk, his life and his teachings that touched the hearts and minds of people both in India and abroad.

The Story of Vivekananda by Irene Ray and Mallika Clare Gupta

Published by Advaita Ashrama, this book narrates the life story of the great leader, coupled with colorful illustrations by Ramananda Bannerjee that will attract your child’s attention.

Swami Vivekananda: A Man with a Vision by Devika Rangachari

Published by Puffin, this book follows the life journey of the child who was born as Narendranath Dutta, and was highly inspired by mentor Ramakrishna, to eventually become the spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda whose philosophy inspires people even today.

Swami Vivekananda’s Childhood by Pronabesh Chakraborty

As the title suggests, this book published by Advaita Ashrama focuses on Vivekananda’s boyhood days, narrating stories that show his courage, selflessness, immense knowledge and love for all.

Vivekananda by Anant Pai

This Amar Chitra Katha book tells readers about how Swami Vivekananda inspired his countrymen to be fearless and proud of their heritage, and also introduced the West to the wonders of ancient Indian thought.