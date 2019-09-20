Why Sushmita Sen’s daughter reciting popular Bengali poem is heartwarming

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Alisah may be growing up in the time of internet lingo and memes but the celeb mom is making sure her Gen Z kid does not forget her roots.

Advertising

The actress and mother recently shared a clip of her daughter reciting a poem in Bengali titled Huko Mukho Hangla from popular poet Sukumar Ray’s collection Abol Tabol. And you will be impressed to see how the young girl enacts while reciting the lines that she has memorised so well.

The proud mother captioned the post, “‘Deeper the roots, higher the rise’. My Alisah shona romancing her bengali side is just EVERYTHING!! I can’t tell you, just HOW proud I feel sharing this moment with you guys!!!WELL DONE ALISAH!!!”

It has always been a challenge for parents to give kids adequate exposure to literature in their mother tongue. Learning one’s mother tongue can be an important part of a child’s identity in the long run. It also helps them learn more about their culture. And Sushmita Sen exposing her daughter to Bengali literature is a case in point.

Advertising

For beginners, there are several bilingual books published by Indian authors that your child can read, followed by other popular children’s books in their respective language. You can also encourage kids to watch classic regional movies and shows or listen to regional music, for instance.

Not just Bengali literature, the former Miss Universe’s daughter is also picking up cooking skills. The 10-year-old recently treated her mother to delicious homemade pancakes and added a card reading, “I love you MAA.”

Also Read: Satyajit Ray: Introduce your child to the maestro through these films and books