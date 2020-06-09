5 summer vacation activities to keep your child’s memory sharp

All summer long, have a jigsaw puzzle going somewhere in the house. (Source: Getty images) All summer long, have a jigsaw puzzle going somewhere in the house. (Source: Getty images)

By Pankaj Kumar Singh

Summer vacation is the time when kids look for interesting things to stay occupied. While out-of-station trips, picnics and other outings are the generic ways of enjoying vacation, there are more ways to make the vacation memorable, especially during lockdown. Work-at-home parents, in particular, need ideas for enjoyable summer activities that school-age kids can do on their own. Here are five summer activities to help your kids have fun and increase their memory power too!

Create a memory book of the best moments of the year

Be the guide and help them create a memory book that may include memories of the year, best-friends, qualities of friends they like, their favourite food, holiday destination and more. This will help you understand their psychology and also engage them in something beyond academic books.

Alphabet games and number games

If you happen to drive outside, even for a short trip to the grocer, you can improve your child’s reading skills with some games. Try a modified version of the alphabet games where you compete to find words on signs or billboards starting from A to Z. At home, try the alphabet game together to build vocabulary skills.

Create the grocery list

Kids can stay sharp through helping parents with their errands. Planning a grocery shopping list on a budget is a fun way to practice math skills. It’s also a chance to learn about good nutrition. Kids can feel like a part of their family’s plans while they exercise their minds.

Board games and other indoor games

Good old-fashioned board games and cards can keep kids busy while you work. Of course, for some games, you’ll need to have more than one kid in the house to play. (Think play date!) However, there are some games for one and brainteaser games that can keep one child occupied this summer, and you’d be amazed at how many things a kid can do with a deck of cards! If your kids are old enough to play outside unattended, don’t overlook outdoor fun like playing tag with each other.

Puzzles

All summer long, have a jigsaw puzzle going somewhere in the house. And keep puzzle books handy. Puzzles keep kids mentally active. Some kids are more into puzzles than others. Don’t expect them to spend hours working on puzzles in a day. Doing only a little bit of a large puzzle each day or completing a 100-puzzle piece all at once keeps kids from getting bored with it. Of course, there are puzzle apps and computer games as well but as with all electronics, parents need to keep an eye on the clock to be sure kids don’t get too much screen time.

Things to remember:

*Don’t keep the kids away from physical play!

*Not only should you focus on keeping your brain active, but you should also make sure you keep your body active during the summer.

*Exercising keeps your body healthy, revives the mind, and improves your mood by releasing endorphins, or “feel-good” chemicals. You could consider riding a bike, running, walking, swimming, or even dancing.

*Remember, a healthy body + healthy mind = happy life.

*Many student-athletes are already involved in summer sports and activities; so remember to also rest, hydrate, and maintain proper nutrition habits.

These summer activities for youth can be easy and fun to keep your brain active while you are out of school. The key is to stay motivated.

(The author is Managing Director, Cambridge Montessori preschool)

