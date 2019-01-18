RIP Stan Lee: 10 facts on the Marvel Comics icon

Here are some interesting facts about Marvel icon Stan Lee that you can share with your kids.

Comic icon Stan Lee’s demise shook his fans worldwide. Lee died on November 12, 2018, at the age of 95, in Los Angeles. The man, who gifted us some of our favourite superheroes, will be remembered for entertaining and inspiring his audience. So, before your child starts reading or watching his or her next Marvel series, share these interesting facts about the legendary comic writer.

1.Stanley Martin Lieber was born on December 28, 1922, in Manhattan, New York City, to Romanian-born Jewish immigrant parents.

2. Stan Lee, former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics and later its publisher and chairman, was the co-creator of popular fictional characters like Spider Man, the Hulk, Doctor Strange, Thor, Ant Man, Iron Man and Black Panther, among others.

3. Lee enjoyed writing since his youth and dreamt of writing the “Great American Novel” one day.

4. Lee’s first superhero co-creation was the Destroyer, in Mystic Comics.

5. In 2011, Lee announced he would partner with 1821 Comics on a multimedia imprint for children, Stan Lee’s Kids Universe. He collaborated on its futuristic graphic novel Romeo & Juliet: The War, by Max Work and artist Skan Srisuwan.

6. Lee created superheroes that were complex, naturalistic characters, a marked shift from the ideal superhero archetype.

7. Lee wanted to create a businessman superhero and Iron Man came into being. Talking about creating Iron Man, Lee had said, “I thought it would be fun to take the kind of character that nobody would like, none of our readers would like, and shove him down their throats and make them like him….And he became very popular.”

8. Lee often signed off copies with his trademark motto, “Excelsior!”, a Latin word signifying “upward and onward to greater glory”.

9. Stan Lee’s autobiography is titled Excelsior!: The Amazing Life of Stan Lee, where he reflects upon his life with the same wit and humour.

10. Lee and his collaborator Jack Kirby appeared as themselves in the Fantastic Four, the first of several appearances in the world of Marvel.