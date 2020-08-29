Spotify launches storytelling podcast for kids with Tulika Publishers

Introduce your child to audio stories in case they are not a fan of reading books. (Source: getty images)

Fables, fairytales and stories are an integral part of one’s growing up years. These tales help children build their imaginative skills, apart from improving their language skills.

While it is recommended to encourage children to read, sometimes they may not be in the mood. In that case, you can introduce them to audio stories or podcasts.

Spotify, in partnership with Indian children’s publishing house Tulika Publishers, recently launched Talking Tales from Tulika. Produced by Asiaville, the podcast will be available in three languages–Hindi, English and Tamil, mentioned a press release.

The storytelling podcast covers a range of themes, from friendship to acceptance and more. “Many languages, many voices. That’s our catchline and has defined our publishing programme from the very start. So, it is wonderful our multilingual programme takes a big leap forward with this exciting mix of stories and songs in English, Hindi and Tamil,” Radhika Menon, Publisher, Tulika Books, said in a statement.

Here are some stories that the podcast covers:

The Gajapati Kulapati Series

Themes: Fun, and repetitive sounds

Ages: 2+

One of Tulika’s most popular characters is the very relatable Gajapati Kulapati – an adorable elephant who has very relatable problems, whether it’s catching a cold or tummy troubles. Written by Ashok Rajagopalan, each story in this four-part series is told in simple words with immensely repeatable sounds and rhythms.

Food Fun

Themes: Eating, food, fun, friendship, and sharing

Ages: 5+

Stories that help convince even the fussiest five-year-old that food is fun! A mix of sweet, silly and spicy Indian stories that will whet the appetite and also lead to belly fulls of laughter.

Helping Friends!

Themes: Friendship, helping, confidence, solving problems, caring, sharing, and loyalty

Ages: 4+

A trio of stories that highlights the importance of sticking up for friends and developing social and emotional skills together.

