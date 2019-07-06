Spider-Man Far From Home: 7 books for your little Avengers’ fan

From reading Peter Parker’s private diary to stories on the Avengers, kids will enjoy these books on iconic superheroes and how they came to be.

Advertising

Marvel Spider-Man: Spider-Man Unmasked! by John Sazaklis (Age: 6+)

With foldout pages, Peter Parker’s doodles and social media posts, this secret diary gives kids a peek into Spiderman’s most private thoughts. Look up fun facts, case files and learn more about your friendly neighbourhood superhero.

Marvel Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse: The Official Guide (Age: 5+)

Teen Miles Morales is the new Spidey on the block, with super powers just like Peter Parker as he balances high school with superhero action. The guide from DK takes young readers across the movie’s locations and encounters its characters in this amazing origin story.

Also Read| Spider-Man Far From Home: A parent’s review

Advertising

Spider-Man Homecoming: The Junior Novel by Jim McCann (Age: 8+)

Inspired by the movie, this first-person account from Peter Parker takes kids on a journey through a part of the screen version of Spiderman Homecoming. An ideal book for Spiderman fans and reluctant readers.

This is Spider-Man Level 1 Reader (World of Reading) (Age: 4+)

Published by DBG, this is part of The Marvel Heroes of Reading series for early readers and meant to draw reluctant readers. As the read about their favourite characters , including Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, etc, they learn about their origins and improve on their reading skills.

Also Read| Spider-Man to Ant-Man: Animated Marvel superhero movies for kids

The Avengers: The Ultimate Guide to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes! (Age: 6+)

From DK Publishing, this beautiful encyclopedia takes young readers through the Avengers’ 52-year-old history. It breaks down memorable moments and storylines of the best and worst Avengers of all time, such as Captain America, Thor and Dr Druid.

Marvel Super Hero Storybook Collection (Age: 3+)

The Origin Storybook tells us how our superheroes became these iconic characters, from a timid high school student transforming into Spider-man after being bitten by a radioactive spider to much loved characters like Ant-Man and Iron Man. Kids can look forward to a thrilling ride through these 21 stories in this book, published by DBG.

5-Minute Avengers Stories (Age: 3+)

From Marvel Press Book Group, kids will enjoy these five-minute stories on Earth’s mightiest heroes and how they save the day from evil aliens and super villains. The 11 stories about Iron Man, Captain America, Falcon, Vision and others are quick reads and great for reading aloud.