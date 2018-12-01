Take the spelling challenge with words containing silent letters

Is your child preparing for the spelling bee challenge? If you’re running out of words to practice, you could always turn to words with silent letters, which are complex and fun. Remember, the secret of silent letters is that they’re only seen, not heard!

While we give you a list of words further down, you could also check out a couple of books to get started. There’s Silent Letters Loud and Clear by Robin Pulver, where the action takes place in Mr Wright’s (there’s a silent letter right there!) fictional classroom. The children find that these silent letters make spelling too tricky and who can argue with that? Your child is sure to relate and learn some new words in the bargain.

Another great book is P for Pterodactyl, written by Raj Haldar and Chris Carpenter, with illustrations by Maria Beddia. The text contains several alliterative sentences, such as: “The noble knight’s knife nicked the knave’s knee”; “The gnome yells, ‘Waiter! There’s a bright white gnat nibbling on my gnocchi!,’ ” and “Shhh! The fascinating czar is secretly part Czech.”

Try this fun quiz, too, with the answers containing silent letters:

What you feel when you don’t wear gloves in winter. (Answer: Numb)

This is a part of your leg. (Answer: Knee)

This is a part of your hand. (Answer: Palm)

Another word for fall season. (Answer: Autumn)

And, now, here’s our top pick of words with silent letters to get you started. Are you ready to take the spelling challenge with your child?

Our top pick of words with silent letters:

Euphoric, mnemonic, tsunami, heir, knight, wren, ewe, psychic, muscle, receipt, edge, bridge, debt, doubt, two, whole, wrist, write, who, subtle, honest, ghost, hour, what, whether, knock, knot, know, Christmas, moisten, castle, listen, hasten, whistle, wrestle, fasten, would, should, calf, half, talk, autumn, column, condemn, solemn, pneumonia, aisle, island, debris, colleague, answer, sword, rendezvous.