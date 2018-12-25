Short story for kids: Stick your tongue out!

(Written by Praba Ram and Sheela Preuitt, illustrated by Sandhya Prabhat, published by Pratham Books)

Do you think all tongues are soft and pink like yours? Animals have tongues of various shapes, sizes and colours. They use their tongues in many different ways, but not for talking like humans do.

Blue tongue

Black tongue

Long tongue

Strong tongue

Spiky tongue

Sticky tongue

Rough tongue

Smooth tongue

Forked tongue

Fast tongue

Heavy tongue

Hairy tongue

What is YOUR tongue like?

Let’s talk about tongues

Did you know that tongues are made of muscle and are able to do many different things? Yet tongues never get tired or sore!

Polar Bear’s blue tongue absorbs the sun’s heat to keep warm.

Giraffe’s tongue is dark, which protects it from sunburn in the African savannah.

Pangolin puts its long tongue into anthills to slurp up ants – its favorite snack.

Salamander shoots out its powerful tongue to snatch crickets and fruit flies.

Goose grips grass with its spiky tongue and tears it off to munch.

Frog catches flies with its sticky saliva and stretchy tongue.

Cat’s rough tongue helps it brush its fur.

Dog cools off by sticking out its tongue that swells up when it gets too hot.

Snake uses its forked tongue to smell its surroundings.

Chameleon’s tongue darts out with lightning speed to grab that grasshopper before it leaps away.

Blue Whale, the largest animal on Earth, has the heaviest tongue that helps trap tiny krill that it loves to eat.

Flamingo’s hairy tongue helps filter blue-green algae and shrimps that are its favourite food.