Shivaji Jayanti 2019: Check out these children’s books on the Maratha king

Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated on February 19 on the birth anniversary of Maratha king Shivaji, mostly in the state of Maharashtra. Known as Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, introduce your kids to heroic stories of this master strategist, known for his guerrilla warfare tactics and administrative reforms. Here are some books to consider:

The Story of Shivaji: The Warrior King (Age: 4+)

Debut author Nishith Mehta believes the universe is made up entirely of stories. He has collaborated with artist Sunny Kolekar for this 60-page illustrated historical fiction for children on Shivaji, the Warrior King. The story of the legendary hero ripples with daring and imagination, taking young readers through the Maratha king’s life from birth to death. Enjoy reading about his fabled feats, formidable forts and the epic escapades he had with his band of faithful friends. It also focuses on Shivaji’s relationship with his mother, the legendary Jijabai. Reference notes at the back of the book explore guerilla warfare and Shivaji’s navy. Publisher: Goodearth Books

Shivaji Maharaj (Junior Lives) by Sonia Mehta

In this biography, readers are transported to the land of the Marathas to meet a fearless young ruler called Shivaji. Known for his bravery and effective war strategies, discover how he went on to be hailed as Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, one of India’s greatest kings and a thorn in the side of the mighty Mughal empire. Publisher: Puffin Books

Shivaji by Nandini Nayar (Age: 10+)

This book introduces young readers to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a national hero and strategist, who used his band of spies and strong military skills to achieve various triumphs. He is known for his administrative reforms and the methodical way in which he consolidated his kingdom. Publisher: DC Books

Shivaji the Great Maratha: 3 in 1 by Anant Pai

This classic collection contains three titles on the warrior king — Shivaji, Tales of Shivaji and Tanaji. Introduce your child to tales of his heroism and get transported into the world of the Maratha king. Publisher: Amar Chitra Katha