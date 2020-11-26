Sesame Street Muppets are now educating young children in Hindi and Telugu

Screen grab from the episode Jurassic Cookie (PR handout)

Non-profit media and educational organisation Sesame Workshop’s local arm in India launched YouTube channels in Hindi and Telugu, on World Children’s Day, to bring educational content featuring colourful and furry Muppets of Sesame Street for children across India.

Sesame Workshop – India launched the new YouTube channels at a time when educational media has become the need of the hour, with millions of children remaining out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both channels feature a variety of premium content for kids aged 3-8 years. Indian kids and families can watch their favourite global Muppet characters such as Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and many more.

“Now more than ever, young children and families need quality early learning at home—and the Sesame Street Muppets are here to help with the playfulness and humour for which the brand is known for around the world. With many children remaining out of school, our new YouTube channels will bring early learning to young children at a time critical to their healthy development, all at no-cost to families and accessible at any time,” Sonali Khan, managing director of Sesame Workshop – India, said in a press release.

“The content launching today on Sesame Workshop – India’s YouTube channels will foster children’s curiosity, learning, and healthy development, along with fun for the whole family. We know children around the world identify with Sesame Street Muppets in a powerful way, and we’re thrilled to bring friends like Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby to families across India in Telugu and Hindi,” Khan added.

