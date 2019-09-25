Science of learning: Maths to geography, how to make classroom education fun for kids

By Vivek Goyal

Many parents place education and fun at opposite ends of the pole. Mine did back in the day and it wasn’t a particularly enjoyable experience for me, so to say. However, today’s reality is a far cry from my days of yore. Thanks to multiple research studies and the need for developing foundational skills in kids at the right age. A positive realisation has dawned upon parents, that children learn best when learning is made fun, engaging and entertaining for them.

Rote learning is a thing of the past

It’s important to note that information in our brains is continuously moving in and out every second, every day. Children would retain a concept or a lesson if it is presented to them in a fun, exciting and novel way. Then that particular concept will be understood over everything else that their brain sees. Children will automatically store that information over all other sensory inputs. They will feel more enthusiastic and engaged.

Maths can be made fun with stories and hands-on experience

Many companies, educators and parents are now working on developing engaging, fun learning experiences crafted uniquely to suit each child.

How can learning be made more fun?

One way to make education more fun is via hands-on-learning, which encourages kids to actively participate in the activity taking place, thus helping them relate to what they are learning.

Augmented Reality (AR) is one technological tool that can help in accomplishing this. With the magic of AR, everything comes to life, assisting kids in visualising the concepts they are learning. AR can help them understand concepts better. Be it geography, biology, geometry, or any other topic, AR can help break it down into an interactive form and encourage active participation from all, including teachers.

For instance, an AR-powered interactive globe can change the experience of learning geography. Instead of spending hours cramming from a textbook where countries lie on the map, kids can interact with 3D models of countries, their cultures, monuments, cuisines and more on an AR-powered platform.

Geography and social science turned into interactive play

Augmented Reality makes learning fun by contextualising topics. This way, children need not memorise isolated facts. Instead, they learn from narratives that connect the dots, building the way to store information for long. They can learn how the geography of a place impacted its culture and history or how the climatic conditions influenced the architectural style and eating habits.

To encourage a better understanding of academic subjects, schools are adopting many hands-on curriculums. These help children to feel at ease when learning, giving them space and freedom to where they can study at their own pace. In reality, there is no scarcity of methods and means to make learning fun and exciting, but are you listening?

(The writer is CEO & Founder, Playshifu.)