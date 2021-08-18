Saptavarṇā, a monthly Sanskrit magazine for kids, launches in India

Learning has to be made into a fun activity for children. The pandemic has limited their offline resources, making them heavily rely on online activities. And to make the best use of their time, while also teaching them about culture and literature, Saptavarṇā, the world’s first Sanskrit e-magazine has been launched. It is a monthly Sanskrit magazine for kids.

A press release states that Saptavarṇā, which was officially launched on August 15, 2021, will help children learn the Sanskrit language through stories, poems, rhymes, shlokas, quizzes, and more. This initiative is the brainchild of Dr Sampadananda Mishra, and the support team at Language Curry.

Dr Mishra, a professor at the Rashtram School of Public Leadership, Rishihood University, Sonipat, has been associated with Language Curry from its inception, and has designed the Sanskrit content for the app.

The app is free to use on Android and iOS platforms. According to the release, over 5,00,000 learners from over 175 countries have been using it, with Hindi and Sanskrit having emerged as the top-learnt languages globally.

To subscribe to the magazine, download the Language Curry app, and go to the ‘Learning’ section and click on ‘Saptavarṇā‘.

“I have been working on various fronts to bring Sanskrit to the children of India. As a part of this movement, I had this dream of bringing out a monthly Sanskrit magazine entirely dedicated to children. Today, I am happy this aspiration of mine is being fulfilled. Saptavarna is not just a magazine like any other, but a movement for bringing Sanskrit to the children of various age groups in a manner that is innovative as well as aesthetically rich,” Dr Mishra states.

The website mentions that the annual subscription rate is Rs 499 for 12 monthly issues; there is also a special students plan which will cost Rs 299 for a year, with 12 monthly issues.

