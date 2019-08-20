Rhythm movement can help kids perform better at school, says study

Marching or tapping a beat can help kids develop self-regulation skills and improve school readiness, according to research.

The findings are part of a preschool programme designed by associate professor Kate Williams which focussed exclusively on rhythm and movement activities linked to pathways in the brain to support attentional and emotional development. The study involved kids from lower socioeconomic backgrounds and were studied to see how the programme boosted their self-regulation skills. The study was meant to address socioeconomic-related school readiness and achievement gaps.

“Being able to control your own emotions, cognition and behaviours is an important predictor of school readiness and early school achievement,” said Williams.

According to Williams, differences in neurological processes can result in educational inequalities among young children who experience disadvantage.

Music, Williams said, is therefore beneficial for kids. Music is a great way to strengthening a child’s physical development and develop skills like listening, language and communication and creativity. It also helps children with developmental delays or disabilities.

“The children who have music lessons from a young age are often families, who can afford them. The problems is that the children who most need the musician advantage miss out because it isn’t affordable for all families to access high-quality music programmes,” she said.

The findings were published in the international journal Psychology of Music.