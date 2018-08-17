Reading list for kids in Grade 6 and above, from a librarian!

Develop a love for books together. (Source: Dreamstime) Develop a love for books together. (Source: Dreamstime)

Here is an official list of books from a school librarian, so that your child never has to wonder what to read next. We’ve divided this grade-wise, but feel free to cross over to the higher grades, if your child has advanced reading skills. We recommend you read along as well, for double the fun!

By Deepika Mehta

Reading list for kids in GRADE 6

Land of Stories by Chris Colfer

Chris Colfer’s books are so popular that there is a scramble for them all the time. Every sixth grader wants to read the entire series to learn what happens in the next adventure.

In the words of one of our sixth graders, Suhani, “It’s almost as if you are forced to read the next book. When I read Harry Potter, I had to see the movie to relate to the images but in the Land of Stories, the picture is instantly in your mind and it’s as if we, ourselves, are going on a most exciting adventure.”

SOME MORE RECOMMENDED SERIES:

Enid Blyton’s: The Naughtiest Girl, Malory Towers, St. Clare’s, Five Find Outers and Secret Seven, Ruskin Bond(s), Roald Dahl(s), Narnia(s), The Unfortunate Events and Scholastic Horrible Histories, Geography, Science(s).

Reading list for kids in Grade 7

A Little Piece of Ground by Elizabeth Laird

It’s the story of two Palestinian friends who loved to play football and when the curfew is lifted (during the war with Israel), how they play football on a little piece of ground where a deep and poignant friendship forms between the two boys. This book stays with you long after you have finished reading it.

Another must-read by the same author is Oranges in No Man’s Land. It’s an extremely moving story about a sick grandmother and her grandchild during the Israeli war and how the grandchild risks her life to get the grandmother her medicine.

SOME MORE RECOMMENDATIONS:

Adventures with Feluda by Satyajit Ray

Watership Down by Richard Adams

Letters from a Father to a Daughter by Jawaharlal Nehru

The Diary of Anne Frank (Autobiography)

Reading list for kids in Grade 8

What Can I Give by Srijan Pal Singh

This is a memoir of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam by his closest student, Srijan Pal Singh, who had given up a very lucrative job offer in the beginning of his career, straight after his studies, to become Dr Kalam’s protégé. Theirs was a very special, unforgettable bond and a journey together, which he relates so vividly that one can almost hear Dr Kalam talking while sharing his intimate thoughts, knowledge and wisdom, with a foresight and intuition far ahead of his time. It is on the lines of the book, Tuesdays with Morrie but having read both, I feel each book has carved its own way to reach you and most definitely a must-read.

SOME MORE RECOMMENDATIONS:

Jonathan Livingston Seagull by Richard Bach

Agatha Christie(s)

Inside Out and Back Again by Thanhha Lai

The Gita by Roopa Pai

The Moghul Series by Alex Rutherford

Reading list for kids in Grade 9

My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante

A modern masterpiece from Italy’s most popular author, this is a heart-warming story about two friends, Elena and Lila, as well as the story of a nation and a tribute to friendship.

The story begins in the 1950s, and through these two women, Ferrante tells the story of a neighbourhood, a city, and a country as it is and proves herself yet again to be one of Italy’s great storytellers with its gripping masterplot and delightful narrative style.

MORE GRADE 9 RECOMMENDATIONS:

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

Illusions by Richard Bach

PG Wodehouse(s)

Stories of Hope and Courage by Harsh Mander

What Can I Give by Srijan Pal Singh

The Gita by Roopa Pai

Reading list for kids in Grade 10

Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka

It’s about a young Kashmiri college girl, Sehmat, who follows her father’s footsteps and transforms from an ordinary girl into a deadly spy.

She then gets married to a well-connected Pakistani General’s son with a mission to regularly pass on information to the Indian intelligence. She does this with extreme courage and alacrity till she stumbles on information that could destroy the Navy of her country. Inspired from real-life events, Calling Sehmat is a spy thriller that brings life to the story of this unsung heroine of war.

MORE GRADE 10 RECOMMENDATIONS:

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelo

The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand

The Little Prince by Antoine De Saint-Exupery

Despite Stolen Dreams by Anita Krishan

Eleanor and Park by Rainbow Rowell

Kane and Abel by Jeffrey Archer

Homo Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari

Sita by Devdutt Pattanaik

Reading list for kids in Grade 11

Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom

The journey of an ailing Professor and his student and sharing his life’s lessons with his student to empower him to understand the world at large in a bigger and better way—a masterpiece!

MORE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR GRADE 11:

Roots by Alex Haley

What Can I Give by Srijan Pal Singh

Rumi – A New Transalation by Farrukh Dhondhy

Shall We Tell the President? by Jeffrey Archer

God Explained in a Taxi Ride by Paul Arden

When Breath becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

The Pearl that Broke its Shell by Nadia Hashimi

Looking Away by Harsh Mander

The Book of Ram by Devdutt Pattanaik

Embrace the Chaos by Bob Miglani

Reading list for kids in Grade 12

The Origin by Dan Brown

In the words of an ardent Dan Brown fan, “The book Origin is a very bold answer to mankind’s oldest questions: Where do we come from? Where are we going? With actual places and events, it’s yet another intriguing tale and what if the premise of this book was true? It would alter so many paradigms…”

MORE GRADE 12 RECOMMENDATIONS:

War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy

Have A Little Faith by Mitch Albom

What Can I Give by Srijan Pal Singh

The Prophet by Khalil Gibran

First Among Equals by Jeffrey Archer

Homo Deus by Yuval Noah Harari

Looking Away by Harsh Mander

Jaya by Devdutt Pattanaik

Embrace the Chaos by Bob Miglani

(The writer is TGT Librarian at Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram.)