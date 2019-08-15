Raksha Bandhan 2019: Five children’s books on sibling bonding

Raksha Bandhan 2019: Does your child have a sibling or is going to welcome one soon? Here are some books celebrating the bond between siblings which your child will enjoy reading.

Advertising

Amma Tell Me About Raksha Bandhan! by Bhakti Mathur (Age 6+)

Illustrated by Maulshree Somani, this book explains what Raksha Bandhan is and how the festival celebrates the love and support among siblings.

Bringing Asha Home by Uma Krishnaswami (Age 4+)

This story is set around the time of Rakhi, where a boy wishes he had a sister to celebrate the day with. His parents, on the other hand, are adopting a girl whom they are yet to meet. The book illustrated by Jamel Akib explores feelings of love and longing and joy that comes with adoption.

Also Read| How sibling rivalry has more to do with parents than their children

Advertising

Lola Reads to Leo by Anna McQuinn (Age 2+)

This narrative follows protagonist Lola as she learns what it means to be a big sister. The book has been illustrated by Rosalind Beardshaw. And as someone who loves books, she can’t wait to read to her little brother who will be born soon.

The New Small Person by Lauren Child (Age 4+)

This book is about Elmore Green who initially finds it difficult to adapt when his newborn sibling who gets more attention. Through the story, the author unravels a child’s evolving emotions about becoming the elder sibling.

Little Women by Lousia May Alcott (Age 9+)

Counted among the classics, this book revolves around the lives of four siblings Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, who rely on each other for support — be it putting up a play or celebrating Christmas — and evolve as individuals in the process.