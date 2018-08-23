Raksha Bandhan 2018: How to make Rakhi for school competition

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Here are some rakhis your kids can make Raksha Bandhan 2018: Here are some rakhis your kids can make

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi 2018 Competition Ideas: Follow these steps to help your child make these three simple, yet delightful rakhis.

By Kanika Suri

RAINBOW RAKHI

What you need:

Paper quilling, thin strips

Glue

Small paper

Scissors

Satin ribbon

Button or any bead

Step 1

Take a thin paper and cut a circle, using quilling paper, or else cut thin strips of paper and now keep sticking.

Step 2

Stick all the sheets in circular pattern or in the shape of a flower.

Step 3

Now stick a button and any bead atop the button to make it fancy and stick it to a satin ribbon.

DINOSAUR RAKHI (or any used toy)

What you need:

Felt cloth

Scissors

Glue

Any old toy

Satin ribbon

Step 1

Cut two circles of different sizes from felt.

Step 2

Stick one on top of the other.

Step 3

Stick your toy and then stick the rakhi on the ribbon.

LEGO RAKHI

What you need:

Flat pieces of Lego

Thread

Step 1

Parents will have to help the child make a hole in the Lego pieces with a drill machine.

Take threads and tie a sliding knot on both ends.

Tie a simple knot at the end so the thread does not move.

The rakhi is ready.