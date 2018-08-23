Raksha Bandhan 2018: How to make Rakhi for school competition

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi 2018 Competition Ideas: Follow these steps to help your child make these three simple, yet delightful rakhis.
By Kanika Suri
RAINBOW RAKHI
What you need:
Paper quilling, thin strips
Glue
Small paper
Scissors
Satin ribbon
Button or any bead
Step 1
Take a thin paper and cut a circle, using quilling paper, or else cut thin strips of paper and now keep sticking.
Step 2
Stick all the sheets in circular pattern or in the shape of a flower.
Step 3
Now stick a button and any bead atop the button to make it fancy and stick it to a satin ribbon.
DINOSAUR RAKHI (or any used toy)
What you need:
Felt cloth
Scissors
Glue
Any old toy
Satin ribbon
Step 1
Cut two circles of different sizes from felt.
Step 2
Stick one on top of the other.
Step 3
Stick your toy and then stick the rakhi on the ribbon.
LEGO RAKHI
What you need:
Flat pieces of Lego
Thread
Step 1
Parents will have to help the child make a hole in the Lego pieces with a drill machine.
Take threads and tie a sliding knot on both ends.
Tie a simple knot at the end so the thread does not move.
The rakhi is ready.