Raksha Bandhan 2018: Books on siblings for kids

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Introduce your kids to these books Raksha Bandhan 2018: Introduce your kids to these books

Rakhi 2018: The relationship between brothers and sisters has long been celebrated in various novels, poetry, music or other forms of art, and has often moved people. This Raksha Bandhan, introduce your kids to these children’s books that explore the bond between siblings.

The New Small Person by Lauren Child

This picture book from the hugely talented Lauren Child is about the arrival of a new sibling. It is narrated with Child’s trademark wit, humour and style, which will undoubtedly strike a chord with children and parents alike. The picture book is ideal for young learners.

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

Little Women is one of the most popular books among independent readers across countries. This coming-of-age novel portrays the relationship between the four March sisters—Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy—and how they live through hardships to evolve as individual personalities. The book is written in an omniscient voice.

My Baby Sister by Emma Chichester Clark

This book is a sequel to Humber and Plum about the gorgeous toddler bear, Humber, and his family. Humber has a baby sister Plum, which is why his mother doesn’t have quite as much time for him as she used to. Emma Chichester Clark’s exquisite illustrations and wonderfully acute observations evoke a captivating world that both young children and their parents will instantly recognise. The book is an engaging read for young learners.

The Famous Five by Enid Blyton

The Famous Five series by Enid Blyton has got generations of learners hooked to its thrilling tales of adventure. Enid Blyton is one of the most read and adored children’s writers and the Famous Five is a series that won her a lot of accolades. The first book from the series is Five On A Treasure Island. The story begins when the children Dick, Julian, Anne, Georgina and their dog Timmy are on their way to Kirrin Island, where they head out to discover treasure from a shipwreck. The book is apt for adventure-loving independent readers.

Beezus And Ramona by Beverly Cleary

A children’s novel written by Beverly Cleary in the year 1955, Beezus and Ramona is the first book in the series. Written from the point of view of nine-year-old Beezus alias Beatrice, it takes us through the lives of Beezus and her younger sister Ramona. Filled with illustrations and quirky and funny incidents, this book makes you erupt with laughter at most places. A typical example of sibling rivalry and misunderstandings, this book reminds you of your childhood days with your sibling.