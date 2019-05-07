Toggle Menu Sections
7 books by Rabindranath Tagore your child will enjoy readinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/parenting/learning/rabindranath-tagore-books-stories-children-5715323/

7 books by Rabindranath Tagore your child will enjoy reading

Introduce your child to Rabindranath Tagore's works by getting them to read these interesting books, which include read aloud illustrated books as well as those for older children, stepping into adolescence.

rabindranath tagore children books
Get your child to read these books by Rabindranath Tagore (Image: Rajan Sharma)

On Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary, here are some books to explore with your children.

The Little Big Man (Age: 3+)

Told from a child’s perspective, The Little Big Man is about a boy who tries on his father’s shoes and begins to understand the world of responsibilities. Illustrated by Rajiv Eipe. Published by Katha

The Astronomer (Age: 3+)

A curious little girl wants to catch the moon, but her elder brother insists it’s too far away. Can she convince him? Published by Katha

Also Read| Why children need to read more books in their mother tongue

Advertising

The Champa Flower (Age: 3+)

An illustrated adaptation of Tagore’s poem, it captures the free-flowing imagination of childhood, where a little boy sees himself as a champa flower nestled up in the tree. From there, he can watch his mother go about her chores. Published by Katha

The Crescent Moon: Poems and Stories (Age: 10+)

With an introduction from Ruskin Bond, the collection consists of poems that are straight from the heart and engaging stories for and about children, touching upon playfulness, maternal bonds, etc. Published by Speaking Tiger

The Land of Cards: Stories, Poems and Plays for Children (Age: 14+)

This collection brings together Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s poems, short stories and plays in one volume, for older children. Besides the iconic Kabuliwala, the title play ‘The Land of Cards’ is a satirical tale set against the bondage of orthodoxy. Translated by Radha Chakravarty. Published by Penguin

Boyhood Days (Age: 14+)

In this autobiographical account, Rabindranath Tagore relives his childhood years in Kolkata, when he was on the threshold of adolescence. Set in the late-nineteenth century, he discusses personalities and events that shaped his life. Translated by Radha Chakravarty. Published by Puffin Classics

Rat’s Feast and Other Stories (Age: 14+)

A collection of stories, plays and poems, it includes several well-known tales, ranging from witty to whimsical and touching on themes of poverty and class divide, including The Rat’s Feast or ‘Idurer Bhoj’. Translated by Astri Ghosh. Published by Hachette

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Digitisation can mean a smarter learning experience
2 Board exam results 2019: There is life beyond the marksheet, no matter what your kids score
3 6 digital parenting books that tell you how to manage screen time