Publishers recommend the best books for your child to read on Kindle

These Kindle book recommendations are great for your child to spend their time resourcefully. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) These Kindle book recommendations are great for your child to spend their time resourcefully. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The best thing you can do right now, is to give your child a book to read. Whether in physical form, or an e-version, books are great for spending the time resourcefully. If you are wondering how to keep your child busy — now with an extension in the lockdown period — here are some Kindle recommendations from the best publishers in the country.

Hachette India

The publishing house recommends that children over the age of eight read the Famous Five collection of books, which is a fantastic start to Enid Blyton’s classic adventure series. Other such books in the same age group include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Boy At The Back of the Class (a child’s perspective on the refugee crisis, highlighting the importance of friendship and kindness), the The Secret Seven Collection 2 by Enid Blyton, Malory Towers: New Class at Malory Towers, Young Pandavas: The City of Elephants, Tiger Heart, among others.

For kids who are 10 years and above, Hachette India recommends The Gita for Children, The Vedas and Upanishads for Children, Temple Tales (an enchanting book that opens the doors to the secrets and surprises hidden in temples across the country), among others.

For the younger lot (five-year-olds), Hachette recommends Horrid Henry Tricks and Treats and Oi Cat!

Harper Collins

If your child is six years and above, Harper Collins recommends they read The Gopi Diaries: Coming Home by Sudha Murty on Kindle. The Gopi Diaries is a series of three books about a dog called Gopi. Told in Gopi’s voice, the first book, Coming Home, begins with Gopi going to his new home, and tells the story of how he settles down with his loving, human family.

Eleven-year-olds can read Budgie, Bridge and Big Djinn by Ranjit Lal. A formidable team, 14-year-old Budgie, Bridge, a steady teenager with a rocky past, and Big Djinn, the ferocious Tibetan Mastiff-German Shepherd mixed breed set about getting their own back on a gang of mean-spirited bird-watching bullies. When faced with a life-threatening situation, they have to dig deep to find the courage and tenacity to deal with it. This thrilling adventure story also brings forth the perils of environmental degradation.

Twelve-year-olds can read What Maya Saw: A Tale of Shadows, Secrets, Clues by Shabnam Minwalla. The story goes like this: almost from the moment Maya steps into St Paul’s College, she is afraid. Everywhere she goes, she encounters questions and secrets. Not to mention the Shadows — a bunch of drop-dead gorgeous students who, she realises, will do anything to keep their youth and beauty. Even kill. Maya wants no part in this sinister adventure. But the teenager soon finds that she doesn’t have a choice. Only she can unravel the trail of clues laid long ago by a dead priest.

Penguin Random House

If your child is just starting, they can go through picture books like The Jungle Radio by Devangana Dash, and Darkless by Tanu Shree Singh. Young readers can read Mukesh Starts a Zoo by Ruskin Bond, Fun in Devlok by Devdutt Pattanaik, and Hey Diddle Diddle by Anushka Ravishankar.

Middle-graders who want to engage in good fiction novels can read Room on the Roof by Ruskin Bond, The Curious Case of the Sweet and Spicy Sweetshop by Nandini Nayar, Akbar and Birbal: Tales of Wit and Wisdom by Amita Sarin, among others. For fans of mythology, Penguin recommends The Man from the Egg by Sudha Murty, and The Puffin Mahabharata by Namita Gokhale. Non-fiction recommendations include: 31 Fantastic Adventures in Science by Nandita Jayaraj and Ashima Freidog, My India: Ideas for the Future by APJ Abdul Kalam, The Incredible History of India’s Geography by Sanjeev Sanyal, From Leeches to Slug Glue by Roopa Pai, Journey to a Forbidden City by Deepa Agarwal, Fearless: Stories of Amazing Women from Pakistan by Amneh Sheikh Farooqui, to name a few.

