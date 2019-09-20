Preschool is not just fun and games, but brainwork as well

By Prajodh Rajan

The right age for starting school is not a point of discussion any more as majority of parents have realised the need and importance of early childhood education. Early years of learning are filled with many wondrous moments. It’s a time of tremendous social, emotional, physical, and intellectual development.

Early brain development has a lasting impact on a child’s ability to learn and succeed at school and in life. The brain grows at an amazing rate during development. At birth, a child’s brain grows rapidly for a few years and by the age of two years, the brain is about 80 per cent of the adult size.

Preschool may look like all fun and games along with music, storytime, dancing and art, but there’s an intense amount of brainwork going on. Young children learn through play and creative activity, so your preschooler’s building blocks and train tracks aren’t just entertaining, but teaching problem solving, developing positive self-esteem and good habits.

Starting early not only improves social skills but it allows students to get important abilities, allowing them to express their ideas and become responsible for their actions. The environment of the school must be safe and engaging. The informal and play way method surely sets a strong foundation to build upon.

“The most important period of life is not the age of university studies but the period from birth to the age six.” This is Maria Montessori’s philosophy of education which generations of educators worldwide trust and follow.

The role of early education is unmatched and is responsible for developing the learning roots in children giving rise to inquisitive minds and future thinkers.

Choosing the right preschool

Once you decide to send the child to school, the next question is how to select the best one. Preschool is not just the first step of your precious child outside the home but the first platform for learning.

Selecting the right school

The first important step is understanding the approach of teaching that the preschool follows. Parents must opt for schools that focus on learning through play. This concept has gained momentum in early childhood education and beyond. It fosters a breadth of skills and cultivates creativity and imagination, thus preparing learners for success in the 21st century.

Parents should consider points that matter to them the most like distance from the home, curriculum and learning styles, hygiene, fees, use of technology, teacher-child ratio and teacher qualifications among many others.

Too often, learning is understood as a cognitive and academic process of building knowledge. For some parents, the educational institute which teaches numbers and alphabets early in a structured way is of utmost importance, one needs to understand that learning is acquiring skills. Skill-based learning, exploring, trial and error, independent and creative thinking should be the focus of the environment you select for your child.

Most importantly, ensure that the pathway to school is fun and designed from the children’s perspective. Also important is to select schools that adapt to the needs of children and not work in a one-size-fits-all model.

This is a head and a heart decision. Don’t be afraid to heed your own informed and intuitive wisdom.

(The writer is Co-founder and Group CEO, EuroKids InternationalPvt Ltd.)