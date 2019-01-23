Having a baby? Here are 5 pregnancy books you can pick up

These books combine information with fun and hold your hand through the pregnancy journey.

Advertising

Ina May’s Guide to Childbirth by Ina May Gaskin

Get your questions on labour and everything related answered with this book, from a midwife with over 30 years of experience. It includes chapters on reducing the pain of labour without drugs; common methods of inducing labour; avoiding postpartum bleeding and depression and the risks of anesthesia and cesareans. And yes, orgasmic birth or making birth pleasurable. If your impending labour is making you anxious, Ina May’s Guide to Childbirth right book to pick up.

The Girlfriends’ Guide to Pregnancy or Everything Your Doctor Won’t Tell You by Vicki Lovine

If you’re looking at a fun read, this one packs in enough information, while keeping things light. The Girlfriends’ Guide to Pregnancy holds your hand through the trying moments, like a true BFF would. Meant for first-time moms, it starts by breaking down the 10 greatest lies about pregnancy, talking about swollen breasts, indigestion, sex when you’re pregnant, and more.

Mayo Clinic Guide to a Healthy Pregnancy: From Doctors Who Are Parents, Too!

Written by doctors who are parents (which means they know what they’re talking about!), this guide to a healthy pregnancy is your go-to reference book for the entire nine months, and beyond. Check out pregnancy symptoms, week-by-week updates on the baby’s development, ins and outs of labour, besides letting you make an informed decision by weighing the pros and cons of issues of breastfeeding, etc.

Do Chocolate Lovers Have Sweeter Babies? The Surprising Science of Pregnancy by Jena Pincott

Who says pregnancy books are dull and boring? Take a break from the mundane with this science-backed book which tells you fun facts like why expecting dads put on weight, why you can’t keep down your favourite foods and, of course, if lovers of chocolate have sweeter infants.

Advertising

Waiting for Birdy: A Year of Frantic Tedium, Improbable Grace and the Wild Magic of Growing a Family by Catherine Newman

If you’ve been there, done that, but are now embarking on your baby journey for the second time, this might be the book for you. Waiting for Birdy is a heartwarming book, which relates to your paranoia of becoming a new mom, even as you’re still exhausted picking up after your toddler. Written in a conversational style, it shows you that someone out there understands what you’re going through.