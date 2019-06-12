Pre-school summer camps can help your child become more social

By Pankaj Singh

Advertising

While adults struggle with heat throughout the summer season, for kids, it’s the time to forget textbooks and indulge in summer camp activities that are full of exposure, social lessons and much more. Many programmes take children as young as three years old and while this might sound too young, there are some pros to consider, especially if your child will be entering pre-school or kindergarten in the fall. Have a look at these benefits of sending your kids to pre-school summer camps.

Social exposure

The summer camps are full of opportunities to make new friends. These camps have people from all walks of life with different cultural background, traditions and language. Such opportunities allow kids to practice making new friends and interact with people from diverse backgrounds. It also gives children the freedom to make friends independently, instead of just making friends based on convenience or proximity.

Also Read| Greeting people to making small talk, teach your child these social skills

Advertising

Helps develop new skills

The summer camps are full of activity classes and practical workshops that will help your child understand his likes and dislikes and accordingly he/she will be able to develop the desired skill set. The camps also give the scope to learn the art of adjustment, brotherhood, competition and how to live and perform in a group. It’s the duty of parents/teachers to make sure that the competitive spirit is healthy and should not lead to hatred or jealousy.

Prepares for future

Pre-school camps help kids to adjust in the outside world and prepare them to face the world beyond the living area and playroom of the house. The set routine, discipline and activities prepare the kids to become responsible at an individual level. The summer camps will also help your child learn how to manage time.

Makes them stronger

Going away from mom and dad makes them understand the meaning of distance. It works as a two-way process of coming closer with time. The presence of counsellors at camp makes it an easier ride for both the parties and results in a fruitful period that makes the kid grow in every possible way.

Allows stepping out of the comfort zone

Going out of the protective shield of parents help them understand the meaning of comfort zone and pushes them to develop new bonds and friendships that help them survive in the outside world. Trying new things or doing something difficult helps your child build confidence and self-esteem. Your child will be stronger for the experience and more ready to try new things at school.

Unplugs from technology

A study says that kids spend more than 7.5 hours a day with technology, which keeps them away from the real and social world. Summer camps help them engage in real activities and restrict the use of technology. Use of television, smart phones, tablets, and personal computers are restricted and face to face communication is encouraged.

(The writer is Managing Director, Jalsa Ventures Pvt Ltd)