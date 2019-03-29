5 practical tips for parents to help students during exams

By Sudhanshu Sinhal

Advertising

Examination time is generally one of the most stressful periods for both parents and children. Generally, parents worry about how much kids may have prepared for the exams or whether they had a good night’s sleep. Sometimes, parents insist on kids solving earlier exam papers as reference points to ensure they finish their paper in time, but have to check if the kids are not distracted by the phone or television instead.

Here are five practical tips to help your child during exams:

Know the timetable

Each and every parent should be aware and keep the exam schedule printed and stuck on their study table. Although it’s a very small thing, it helps you to know the dates of exams, if there are any holidays in between and which subject to study when. It also helps the students out and keeps them away from any confusion. It is advisable to remove the printout from a reputed board site or time-table provided by the school.

Advertising

Provide short-term rewards and help boost productivity

Sometimes, when you want your kids to study, you could reward them with their special delights and food, so as to ensure that he finishes his studies before taking a break. This will not only help in boosting productivity but also help you in ensuring that he is managing his time well.

Get them to speak to their older cousins

Ensure that your child has a conversation with their older cousins to eliminate the fear of exams. Sometimes, they could be open to people of their age rather than their parents. These cousins could provide them with the recent exam trends, details of time slots, along with dos and don’ts.

Practice exam technique

Once the Christmas break is over, you should ensure that your child starts to practice exam techniques and solve previous papers. Instead of spending time in doing the homework, the child could put on a timer and practice for the exam to try and finish the paper at least 15 minutes before the desired time.

Change practices for better results

In case you feel that your child could do better with a change in their study environment then you should help them to do that. While studying is important, well-timed breaks are also required to ensure that there is no stress and black-outs at the last moment. In case your child feels sleepy in the afternoon, then you need to grab a cup of coffee with them to ensure they do not waste their precious study time.

Lastly, you should always help your child to compare their previous results with the current ones to ensure that they improve at each step and do not repeat their mistakes again.

(The writer is Managing Director, Sinhal Classes Pvt Ltd.)