Poll reveals some of the hardest tasks to teach children

It is not easy being a parent, especially when you are trying to teach new skills to your child. From the time they are able to walk and interact, parents begin to teach their kids simple tasks so as to make them more competent. But now, a recent poll has revealed that there are some things that are pretty hard to teach them. Among them is tying of shoelaces, use of cutlery, and whistling.

A poll of 2,000 parents revealed it is difficult to make kids learn new skills, especially when they are throwing tantrums, have short attention spans, and are spending so much of time indoors. The study, commissioned by the Professional Association for Childcare and Early Years (Pacey), also listed some other challenges for parents and kids, like learning how to ride a bike, learning to tell the time, and using buttons. Besides these, helping children learn how to swim, brushing their teeth, trying different foods and writing their names also featured in the list. According to the study, some 83 per cent of parents have said that they take “pride in helping their offspring develop despite the challenges”.

According to The Independent, Pacey chief executive Liz Bayram said, “Children would ordinarily be going back to childcare or school right now, but instead they are facing more time at home – they’re limited in the activities they can do so they’re likely to be bored or feeling frustrated. Helping children with all these important skills is not easy for parents – especially at the moment”.

But, there are more life skills that parents are finding difficult to teach their kids. These include: toilet training, putting toys away after they are done playing, getting dressed, and telling the difference between left and right. In studies, mathematics is also a contentious area, with additions and counting up to 10 and 20 proving to be major tasks.

Making children participate in domestics chores has not been easy either, the poll reveals. Setting the table and washing dishes were found to be difficult, as was getting them to help with cooking.

Bayram also said that parents are going through a lot at the moment, and need to be kind to themselves, too.

