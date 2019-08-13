PM Modi, Bear Grylls in Man vs Wild: 5 lessons to share with kids

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-anticipated special episode of Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls was finally aired on August 12, 2019. In the episode, PM Modi spoke about experiences from his childhood, his attachment with natural environment, while also sharing his philosophy of life. Here are five things PM Modi said that could be important life lessons and can be shared with kids:

1. On seeing the positive side of things

“I am unable to explain it to people what nervousness is and how to deal with it because my in-built temperament is very positive. I see positivity in everything. And because of that reason, I am never disappointed,” the Prime Minister said. It is crucial that parents teach their children to fight their fears and accept defeat and see the positive side of things to combat anxieties.

2. On dealing with life as it comes

PM Modi said, “…we should not think of our life in pieces. If we think of our life as a whole then there will be ups and downs. If you are going down don’t think about it because the way up starts from there.” And this is an important lesson for parents and kids alike. Support and encourage your kids so that they don’t lose hope after failure and can start afresh.

3. On being in harmony with nature

“You should never be afraid of nature because when we think that we are in conflict with nature is when the problem starts,” said the Prime Minister. With shortage of outdoor spaces, lack of time and more engagement with gadgets, children lose out on the opportunity to experience the beauty of nature, which can impact their growth and development. So, adopt ways to get your child to spend more time amid the natural world.

4. On focusing on work

“It never occurs to me who I am. I have never cared about anything else but work,” PM Modi expressed. Instead of worrying more about success or failure, kids need to be passionate about the work they are doing. For instance, they should be encouraged to read and learn to gain knowledge and not to score high marks in class.

5. On sustainability

The Prime Minister stressed, “Before we take anything wrongfully from nature, we should think about our future generations.” With increasing concern about climate change and environment degradation, parents must teach kids to conserve nature and make sustainable use of natural resources.