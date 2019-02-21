How parents can support kids who are appearing for board exams

Is your child appearing for their board exams? Inspire confidence and keep them calm with these tips.

1. Help them clear their room and desk

A clutter-free environment helps one focus and kids are no different. Make sure that any books on the desk pertain to the next day’s test. This will ensure that your child doesn’t waste time looking for their notes. Clear the desk, bookshelf and surroundings daily by putting away text-books and related items that are done with.

2. Don’t compare them to other kids

Avoid discussing the question paper and their answers beyond a point. You child is already stressed during the exams. Don’t add to the pressure by comparing their performance to their classmate’s or the neighbour’s kid. Doing their best is all that matters. Reminding them of a parent’s unconditional love can go a long way!

3. No TV for the family

It’s unfair to expect a child to focus while the rest of the family is enjoying sitcoms or matches in the living room. Try to minimise screen time for the family or do away with TV watching altogether, particularly when the child is preparing for their exam. Such moral support from the family shows the child that it’s a team effort.

4. Keep it real

Don’t burden the child with your high expectations. Understand your child’s academic limits and keep your expectations realistic. It’s critical to keep your calm and not create hype around the exam paper. Let them know that marks have no bearing on whether they are a success in life.

5. Ensure a balanced diet

Make sure their energy levels stay up with the right diet. Stay away from greasy foods and sugary snacks. Keep it healthy and follow a balanced diet to optimise their performance.

6. Help them with their studies

Let them know you’re around, whether it’s to help them revise their lessons, pack their bags or just make some coffee!

7. Let them get a good night’s sleep

Arrange a warm bath, listen to some calming music together or do some breathing exercises to help your child unwind and get a good eight hours of sleep at night. A scheduled power nap before they get down to study can also help them focus.

8. Make a checklist

Before your child is out of the door, make sure they have everything they need for the all-important exam. Check that they’re carrying the admit card, spare pens, erasers and other items they need.