Parenting during pandemic: Online courses launched in the US, UAE to help parents

The pandemic has changed the world, and for parents, it has been especially challenging. This unprecedented crisis has led them to manage their time between their own work commitments and taking care of their kids. And it is not mandatory for parents to know everything and have all the answers, after all they are human beings, too. Which is why, to help them navigate their time better in lockdown, they are encouraged to take some courses, so as to get a better idea of how to parent while a pandemic rages on.

In April 2020, The Baby Manual — which is an online video series in which parents, medical professionals and industry experts provide answers and demonstrations to parenting questions — had announced a comprehensive online course called ‘Complete Baby Care Course for New Parents’ for free, so as to support parents who are preparing to welcome a baby amid the pandemic. And in order to help new mothers, the platform is also offering a breastfeeding class for free.

“We recommend starting our online course at least three months prior to your due date. Since many new parents cannot attend local baby care and breastfeeding classes in-person at this time, we thought it was important to provide our online resources free this month, to help families get the support and guidance they need, without leaving the house,” Oksana Korsakova, founder of The Baby Manual, was quoted as saying.

The Baby Manual is used by hospitals, doulas, pregnancy centers, lactation consultants, and adoption agencies to teach thousands of parents in the US.

In the UAE, meanwhile, Thrive Wellbeing Centre by Dr Sarah Rasmi launched Peaceful Parenting — a four-week online course — for parents who would want some guidance on how to help their children adjust to online schooling, and keep their own sanity. According to the Gulf News, the course started June 27. For this, both or one parent can sign up, and the course will be delivered in the form of a presentation, along with some parental tips, practical strategies and everyday activities for children.

The first week of the course focused on self regulation, while the second week was about online schooling and summer transitions. The third and the fourth weeks will focus on children empowerment and behavioural management.

