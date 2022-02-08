Parag Honour List 2022 features 44 books in Hindi and English for children, young adults

The third edition of the Parag Honour List for the year 2022 was announced today, and it features original writings across categories such as picture books, chapter books, and young-adult books.

In total, 44 books that promise “remarkable literature in English and Hindi”, feature in the list that aims to “promote access to good quality children’s literature” to librarians, teachers, parents and kids, a press release states.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parag (@paragreads)

Some books in Hindi include ‘Betiyaan Bhi Chahein Azaadi‘ by Kamla Bhasin, ‘Machhali Nadi Kholke Baithi‘ by Sushil Shukla, ‘Bees Kachodi Poodhi Tees‘ by Shriprasad, and ‘Kerala ke Kele‘ by Prayag Shukla, to name a few.

In English, books such as ‘Animal Alphabet‘ by Manjula Padmanabhan, ‘Ikru’s First Day of School‘ by Sunaina Coehlo, ‘Our World Hamari Duniya‘ by Sandhya Rao, ‘Sometimes Mama, Sometimes Papa‘ by Nandini Nayar, ‘Tiger, Tiger, Where Are You?‘ by Mujahid Khan, ‘When Adil Speaks, Words Dance‘ by Lavanya Karthik, ‘Kashmir! Kashmir!‘ by Deepa Agarwal, ‘Have You Met the Parsis?‘ by Anastasia Damani, ‘The Blue Horse and Other Amazing Animals from Indian History‘ by Nandini Sengupta, ‘How to be a Writer‘ by Ruskin Bond, among others, feature in the list.

This year, Parag received books from 23 Indian publishers, published between October, 2020 and September, 2021 with over 200 entries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parag (@paragreads)

The jury for English language category comprised Anita Balasubramanian, co-founder of The Learning Network, author and storyteller Jeeva Raghunath, and Manjiri Nimbkar, author, illustrator and medical doctor.

“The books in this list handle diverse topics and are beautifully crafted. Some are funny and entertaining, while others handle delicate issues very sensitively; still others introduce the reader to the life’s work of contemporary heroes,” Nimbkar said.

Jury members in the Hindi language category comprised poet and essayist Arun Kamal, executive editor of Azim Premji University’s paathshaala ‘Bhitar Aur Bahar‘ Gurbachan Singh, and Prachi Kalra, associate professor, Gargi College, Delhi University.

Sharing her views on the initiative, Amrita Patwardhan, head of education at Tata Trusts, said, “With the number of books being published for children on the rise, it is important to help readers including librarians and parents with recommendations of good books. The Parag Honour List is a first-of-its-kind effort in India, of an annual independently-curated list of noteworthy books published in Hindi and English across genre and age-groups. An independent jury with a deep understanding of children’s literature reviews a number of entries and curates PHL.”

Parag Honour List was first launched in January 2020 at the New Delhi World Book Fair.

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.