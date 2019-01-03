A networked society is creating a generation of gregarious loners

By Vidushi Daga

The past few decades have witnessed a revolution in both computing and communications, taking our lives towards a new dimension. The rapid explosion of wireless technology after the internet boom has closely linked human lives to one other. The internet revolution has been a decisive technology of the Information Age which is fast changing everyone’s lives around us.

A direct outcome of this for young adults is that it has made them more vulnerable, leaving a thin line between what they can share with people and what to keep under check. It has made them gravitate towards becoming ‘gregarious loners’, feeling more alienated and at the risk of isolation, in a highly connected society which is ironically meant to increase sociability and engagement.

The current ‘networked society’ is a by-product of the digital revolution and some major sociocultural changes. We live in a culture that fosters attention-deficit disorders because of hyperconnectivity. The downside of it is too much information and the lack of ability to manage it, less focus and too much multitasking and not enough real connections.

The writing skills of students have been on constant decline too, as they are either using tech-based tools to study or use abbreviations instead of proper words. For parents, it’s an additional challenge to keep them safe and protected from the repercussions by educating them on it.

Today, social media platforms have evolved as preferred platforms for business and social activities and have become a necessary part of a youth’s lifestyle. It has at the same time exposed personal lives before the world, leaving young adults to imbibe its material side-effects without consciously realising it. The more pronounced outcome is the threat of cyber-crimes. Parenting in the digital age is a challenge as our lives are surrounded by the virtual world we live in.

(The writer is CEO, Whizjuniors.)