National Voters Day: 10 children’s books that talk about elections and democracy

The democratic process is an important one and these books can get your kids interested in the importance of elections.

Advertising

Vote For Me!: How Governments and Elections Work Around the World by Louise Spilsbury

Learn about how governments work all over the world, through colourful illustrations and facts, with a glossary of important terms.

The Legislature by Rohini Oomman (Age: 7+)

Learn how laws are made and about the relationship between the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and the Speaker. Interesting facts and illustration are sure to get your child want to know more about the process.

Our Constitution by Rohini Oomma (Age: 7+)

What are Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles and why are they important? Get answers to these and more, with interactive activities and fun illustrations.

Book Uncle and Me by Uma Krishnaswami (Age: 5+)

Superstar Karate Samuel is standing for mayor. But can he help nine-year-old Yasmin help Book Uncle, who runs her favourite free lending library?

Max for President by Jarrett J. Krosoczka (Age: 3+)

Max and Kelly are both running for class president and get busy pitching to their classmates with speeches and posters. Kelly wins, but she cheers up a sad Max by making him her deputy. A good way to introduce the importance of elections to kids.

Bad Kitty for President by Nick Bruel (Age: 3+)

Kitty is fed up of rules and they only way to change that is to run for president of the Neighborhood Cat Coalition. She has her task cut out as she has to smile, be good and even kiss babies, to win over people. But, first, she has to register as a voter.

Duck for President by Doreen Cronin (Age: 3+)

It’s all about the democratic process when Duck decided to hold an election to replace Farmer Brown. Of course, when he does get the job, he realises it’s no cakewalk.

Vote! by Eileen Christelow (Age: 3+)

This book takes you through an election, with funny comments from the candidates’ pets. A good way to show children the importance choosing the government.

Amelia Bedelia’s First Vote by Herman Parish (Age: 3+)

Amelia Bedelia’s class has the chance to establish a new school rule, like homework free Wednesdays. The vote is a tie, which is decided by an absentee vote from a sick child.

Advertising

Vote for me! by Ben Clanton (Age 3+)

The donkey, the elephant both want your vote and will do anything to get it֫—flatter, amuse and make outlandish promises. But, a third party candidate may just steal their thunder! A satire on American politics, but the book is relatable for readers from any part of the world.