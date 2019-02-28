National Science Day: Children’s books that explain concepts in simple terms

While National Science Day is celebrated on February 28, to mark the contributions of physicist CV Raman, it is also a good opportunity to get your children interested in scientific concepts. Here are some books that your children can read:

DK Indian Icons : CV Raman by Dr Tanu Shree Singh (Age: 8+)

This illustrated book is about the life journey and contributions of CV Raman, the Indian scientist who won a Nobel Prize for Physics in 1930.

There’s No Place Like Space: All About Our Solar System by Tish Rabe (Age: 4+)

In this book, readers will be introduced to the planets of the solar system, along with the Cat in the Hat, Thing One, Thing Two, Dick, and Sally.

Ada Twist, Scientist by Andrea Beaty (Age: 5+)

A young African-American girl named Ada Twist is full of curiosity about the world, and asks a lot of questions and performs experiments. This book will help your child take interest in science and understand it through brilliant illustrations. (Published by Harry N Abrams)

This is Not a Science Book: A Smart Art Activity Book by Clive Gifford (Age 5+)

This activity book will introduce your child to scientific concepts through creative projects and drawing or sketching challenges on various subjects like the bones in the body, optical illusions or movements of the moon, to name a few.

Rocket Science for Babies by Chris Ferrie (Age: 5+)

This book with colourful illustrations offers children a simple introduction to aerospace engineering, like the basics of how lift and thrust make things fly.

The Story of Snow: The Science of Winter’s Wonder

As suggested by the title, the book explains facts about snow like how snow crystals are formed or what shapes they can take. The book features photos of real snow crystals.