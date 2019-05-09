Mother’s Day 2019: 10 picture books to read aloud with your kids

Mother’s Day: Celebrate Mother’s Day with these evergreen picture books on unconditional love and mother-child bonding that you can read aloud with your child.

I Love Mom with The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle

Join The Very Hungry Caterpillar as it honours Mother’s Day with beautiful illustrations in this colourful charming keepsake for parents and extended family.

How to Raise a Mom by Jean Reagan

Mom needs plenty of time to play, exercise and veggies…in this humorous role reversal book where two siblings take readers through a typical day with Mom. Filled with lots of fun and love.

No Matter What by Debi Gliori

In this tender story, a grumpy little fox needs reassurance that his parent will love him forever, no matter what. “If I were a grumpy grizzly bear, would you still love me? Would you still care?” asks Small. “I’d always love you, no matter what,” responds Large.

I Love You Because You’re You by Liza Baker

A warm and fuzzy book on unconditional love, it takes young readers through many moods as a mother fox showers affection on her little one when he’s playful, sad or “rolling on the rug”.

Llama Llama Home with Mama by Anna Dewdney

Llama Llama’s throat is scratchy and nose is tickly….he has the sneezes! He’s homebound, but now his Mama is down with the cold too. It’s up to Llama Llama to make her feel better.

The Runaway Bunny by Margaret Wise Brown

This classic, from the author of Goodnight Moon, was first published in 1942 and never out of print, is about a little rabbit who wants to run away, with the mother telling him that she will follow him wherever he goes.

Hush! by Minfong Ho

Baby needs to sleep and in this charming lullaby, a mother tries to hush the creatures around her, from a little mosquito to giant elephants, so that they don’t disturb the child.

I Love You, Stinky Face by Lisa McCourt

Would Mom still love him if he were a scary dinosaur or smelly skunk, Stinky Face wonders. Exploring a mother’s unconditional love, this book is a great bedtime read.

Rex and the Mother’s Day Hug by Lois G. Grambling

On Mother’s Day, T Rex wants to do something special for his mom, not just give something. He has the perfect idea.

The Berenstain Bears: We Love Our Mom! by Jan Berenstain, Mike Berenstain

With Mother’s Day round the corner, Brother and Sister Bear need the perfect gift for Mama Bear, who is always there when they need her, ready with bear hugs and kisses. So how can the cubs show their love?