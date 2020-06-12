Milton and the Invisible Coronavirus: A book that tells kids how to fight the illness

Illustration from Milton and the Invisible Coronavirus, a children’s book. Illustration from Milton and the Invisible Coronavirus, a children’s book.

To help children understand what the coronavirus pandemic is all about, global pump manufacturer Grundfos has partnered with Danish publisher Milton Around The World to develop an illustrated children’s book to teach young readers how to play a part in fighting the illness.

Developed with children aged five to eight years in mind, the story titled ‘Milton and the Invisible Coronavirus’ follows the rabbit Milton, and his two friends, Amanda the butterfly and Conrad the hedgehog, as they navigate the various challenges in their daily lives as a result of the pandemic – from social distancing to ensuring personal hygiene. This book aims to reduce the fear and uncertainty that the children may be experiencing about the COVID-19 pandemic that is difficult to understand, a press release informed.

Milton and the Invisible Coronavirus, published by Milton Around The World. Milton and the Invisible Coronavirus, published by Milton Around The World.

Grundfos is currently looking into initiatives to further disseminate the book across its Asia Pacific markets, with first steps including sharing the digital version with local schools and educational non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

In Denmark, the book is already being used in primary schools to alleviate concerns and explain the COVID-19 situation to young children, offering a way for teachers and students to discuss some of the questions the pandemic has raised.

Mads Nipper, Group President and CEO, Grundfos, said in a statement, “Everyone has a part to play in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, including the younger generation. We recognise that they are innately curious individuals and we want to help empower them with the knowledge to navigate this new world. We have chosen to support the work of Milton Around The World as we feel that they approached a difficult subject in a thoughtful, sensitive way that still connects with kids and their inquisitive minds. We hope our support will help put ‘Milton and the Invisible Coronavirus’ into the hands of children all over the Asia Pacific region.”

Publisher Milton Around The World added, “We used Milton’s world as a starting point to create security around the situation that is currently paralysing the entire world population. We are therefore extremely proud and grateful that Grundfos, with Mads Nipper at the forefront, has already chosen to support the initiative.”

The book is available for download on the official website of Grundfos.

