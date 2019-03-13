Apps that can help improve your child’s Maths and Science grades

With exams around the corner, stressed students and parents are on the lookout for ways to improve test scores. While subjects like Social Science and languages can be learned, concept-driven subjects such as Maths and Science are a different ballgame. Maths and Science require more practice than theory and excelling in these subjects means hitting the jackpot, since they are considered subjects where one can possibly secure high scores. Learning apps can aid in studying Maths and Science, using artificial intelligence and machine learning to helps students learn at their own individual pace, which is often missing in classrooms.

Here are five apps which your kids and you can explore to score better in Maths and Science:

Brainly

Brainly is a global crowd-learning platform which aims to encourage curiosity with a flow of questions. The app gets queries on subjects like Algebra, Chemistry, Biology, Algorithm, Geometry, etc which are answered by experts. Learners can upload a picture of the problem they are attempting to solve and ask for help wherever they are stuck. Not restricted to just students, it can be helpful for parents and teachers also who want to gain in-depth knowledge in these subjects.

Toppr

Toppr is a personalised learning platform providing learning through four methods – online classes, adaptive learning, mock tests and live doubts. The customised syllabus is prepared as per the learning requirements of the student. The training starts with the skilling test to analyse the knowledge acquired already and the area of improvement to bridge the gap. The platform houses over 1500 videos that explain concepts on subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology for students.

Byju

Byju is Bangalore-based educational technology and online tutoring firm that focuses on conceptual learning with personalised learning programs. They offer videos on subjects such as Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology and Physics supported by chapter-wise tests, games, interactive lessons and quizzes. Parents can also check on their children’s progress through their phones.

Khan Academy

Khan Academy is a non-profit organisation which started with an objective to provide education to everyone, anywhere free of cost. It has a set of online tools to help students, along with explanatory videos by Science and Maths tutors.

Vedantu

Vedantu is another online platform where students can interact and learn from teachers. This tutoring company enables live interaction to accelerate students’ learning curve. They have customised courses on Maths and Science, offering live classes with academic mentors, video lectures, tests and assignments.