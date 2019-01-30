Martyrs’ Day 2019: Life lessons from Mahatma Gandhi you should teach your child

Martyrs’ Day is observed on January 30, as it marks the assassination of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in 1948, by Nathuram Godse. On this day, we bring you five life lessons from the Father of the Nation that you can teach your child.

To live in the present

“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever,” said Gandhi. Teach your children that instead of dwelling on the future, one should live in the present and make the most of it, be it finishing a project or studying.

To not cause hurt

The great leader advocated non-violence in his struggle for the country’s independence. “There are many causes that I am prepared to die for but no cause that I am prepared to kill for,” he had said. Next time your child becomes aggressive or fights with friends, teach him or her about how love and peace can sometimes give better results than mindless violence.

Speak the truth

This is one of the first and foremost lessons that you need to teach kids. Gandhi is said to have always spoken the truth since childhood. “Nothing is or exists in reality except Truth,” he had said. He also taught that one shouldn’t believe anything blindly. Encourage your child to seek the truth through careful examination and an open mind.

Cleanliness

Gandhi stressed a lot on cleanliness and sanitation. Your kids should learn to keep themselves and their surroundings clean for their healthy well-being. “Everyone must be his own scavenger,” he had said.

Education is not about marks

“We want to provide only such education as would enable the student to earn more…We hardly give any thought to the improvement of the character of the educated,” Gandhi had said. This holds true in the case of most children who are pressurised to chase marks and accolades rather than investing in the process of true learning. “By education, I mean an all-round drawing of the best in child and man in body, mind and spirit,” said Gandhi. Encourage your children to pursue knowledge.