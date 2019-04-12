Managing screen time: 5 apps that can make learning fun for your kids

The internet has had a prolonged influence on all aspects of our lives, from politics to popular culture. One of the most significant areas where there has been a swift turn of events has been the education sector. With the rapid technological development, digital education has become an integral part of learning. We’ve not only seen white and black boards being replaced by projectors and digital boards but also a shift in learning and teaching with the development of e-learning tools and edutainment. Apps are one such example of potent tools that students can embrace for their learning requirements.

Let’s look at some of these digital apps that can transform the way students judiciously use their screen time to learn and practice:

Avocado

Most kids do not relate to mathematical and science problems, as they are abstract and may not have an immediate application, hence there is lack of motivation to learn these subjects. Avocado is an app to practice questions from Maths and Science textbooks. Using the app, students can access customised practice tests, detailed answer rationales, and review of results with just a few taps. The app also gives access to analytics to help build a winning strategy for outcome-based learning.

iChamp

iChamp uses a gamified quiz-based learning system to enhance Maths and English skills for children (5-13 age group). The app offers a series of short duration quizzes/challenges that a child takes, either individually or against a group of students selected from across the country. Students can win virtual as well as physical rewards, compete with their friends and schoolmates, besides exploring Avatars and an All India Leaderboard.

Duolingo

This app is a really good way to get students to learn a foreign language. It offers learners a variety of languages including Spanish, Dutch, Danish, French, Italian, German and even English. Free to download and use, it is fun and reinforces what you’ve learned via fun tests and quizzes. It can be used by people of all age groups who want to learn a new language.

BYJU’s

This is one of the most popular learning apps in the country. BYJU’S offers personalised, engaging and effective learning programmes for students in classes 4-12 (K-12). Students across regions can access the best teachers and see concepts come to life. A student’s journey is planned with subject matter experts, teachers, with tools like videos, interactive animations, quizzes and assessments.

Doubtnut

Learning Math and getting your doubts cleared is helpful with Doubtnut. Students can get clarity on their concepts and problems by clicking a picture of the question and uploading it on to the app, which then sends a video solution in a few minutes. Doubtnut uses AI technologies for image recognition, natural language processing and proprietary machine learning algorithms to throw up solutions to students’ queries. The app caters to students aged between 14-19 years.

With digital learning tools, we don’t have to limit ourselves to any place or time for our learning needs, we can learn and practice on the go. The idea of school as the only place where actual studying takes place has slowly been replaced by at-home learning products and channels which make any place a centre of learning.

