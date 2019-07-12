Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Tips to watch and facts to share with kids

Lunar Eclipse 2019: A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in India on the night of July 16-17. What will be the last lunar eclipse of 2019 will be visible across Australasia (Australia, New Zealand, and some neighbouring islands), most parts of Asia, Africa and Europe except northern most Scandinavia, and most of South America.

Advertising

What could be a better way to teach kids about lunar eclipse than to get them to experience this phenomenon first hand? So, on this occasion, teach your kids about lunar eclipse and get them to watch it.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly behind earth and into its shadow, with the two, along with the sun, being exactly or very closely aligned. It occurs only on the night of a full moon. While total lunar eclipse takes place when the moon enters Earth’s umbra entirely, partial lunar eclipse sees only a portion of the moon entering it.

Also Read| Share these 5 facts with kids about Blood Moon

Advertising

Tips for watching the partial lunar eclipse with kids

Unlike solar eclipse, watching lunar eclipse is completely safe. But before watching it with your kids, here are some tips to keep in mind:

1. Keep in mind the correct time of the eclipse. According to Indian Standard Time, the partial eclipse this time will begin at 1:32am on January 17 and will end at 4:30pm. The peak of the eclipse will be at 3:01am.

2. You can watch lunar eclipse with unaided eyes, binoculars, telescope or any camera, including that of your smartphone.

3. You can switch between optical instruments while watching lunar eclipse to appreciate the beauty more.

4. If you want to take a photograph, it is recommended that your use the wide-angle technique. Any camera that is capable of shooting long exposures of five seconds or more in duration can be used. Make sure the flash is off.