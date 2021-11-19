Plan to buy toys for your kids? Here are a few practical tips for safety hazards

A consumer safety advocacy group, World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc., or W.A.T.C.H has advised parents to be vigilant against dangerous toy parts as supply chain issues during the holiday season may cause parents to look at alternative sources of purchase.

Toy parts including toys with tiny accessories that little children can choke on, wheeled toys that may cause falls and toys with fire projectiles are among the things the WATCH has listed for being dangerous towards children in a statement. It added,”Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily putting children at risk of harm.”

“When shopping online or looking to gift gently used toys, some safety considerations may help families and friends make more informed choices”, the statement continued.

Other toy parts that were listed in the list are as follows:

*Toy weaponry with the potential for blunt force impact injuries

*Plush toys that could lead to infant suffocation

*Small parts, such as button batteries, with the potential for choking or chemical burn injuries, a particular worry for young children.

After prolonged periods of lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, the advent of the vaccine and subsequent opening up of places may ensure that children gravitate towards outdoor activities, the advocacy group advised caution against toys with wheels which could lead to potential head injuries.

The statement elucidates,”In a year when children may be gravitating towards outdoor activities after home-centered social distancing and remote learning mandates, W.A.T.C.H. highlighted toys with wheels, such as “My First Hoverboard” and “Rollers Light-Up Heel Skates,” that could lead to potential head and other impact injuries. Toys like these could be sold without the proper safety gear, marketed with inconsistent safety messages, or provide unrealistic warnings or instructions.”

W.A.T.C.H. also cautioned toy shoppers to exercise due diligence when buying a toy for your children and to not give in to a false sense of security as soon as you see an established or a big brand name.

The group asserted that most toy related injuries in children can be preventable. The statement read,”One reason the message today is so urgent: Many toy-related injuries are preventable.”

