76% kids are positive about their father’s role in academic success: Survey

One-fifth of the students said that their fathers’ involvement had increased recently, as per the survey. (Source: Getty images) One-fifth of the students said that their fathers’ involvement had increased recently, as per the survey. (Source: Getty images)

A new survey showed how a lot of kids think their fathers play an integral role in their academic success. About 76.3 per cent of the respondents of the survey acknowledged their father’s role in their academics.

According to the survey by Brainly, an online learning platform for students, around one-fifth of the respondents (21.4 per cent) said that their fathers’ involvement had increased recently. A large number of students (48.6 per cent) also stated that their fathers’ participation in academics remained the same during both pre and post-lockdown scenarios.

Read| 5 tips for parents navigating online learning with their kids

Almost half the kids who participated in the survey said that their fathers didn’t use any online help, while approximately one-third of the total respondents spoke otherwise. The survey found 34.1 per cent of fathers leveraging new-age technologies including digital applications and tools while homeschooling their kids.

Read| Stress of online classes: How parents can help kids to cope

“Online learning platforms, such as Brainly, have been increasingly gaining popularity not only among students but also their parents. We believe that this trend will continue even as schools go back to offline mode as parents have learned how to benefit from online learning tools and grew to enjoy them,” Rajesh Bysani, chief product officer, Brainly, said in a press release.

For the survey, responses were received from 2,137 participants.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd